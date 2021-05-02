Journal Times editorial: Enough with the big spending bills

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enough is enough!

If someone wants a job right now, they need only walk down Main Street and knock on a few doors. They will end up with multiple job offers. If the government wants to help they need to incentivize people to take those jobs that desperately need to get filled.

On top of that, there comes a point when there is too much government spending.

The government still hasn’t even come out with the rules for half of the spending it already promised in earlier bills.

As part of his 100-day speech, Biden talked about the crisis America has been going through and he talked about the road for recovery, saying, “Life can knock us down. But in America, we never stay down. In America, we always get up. And today, that’s what we’re doing: America is rising anew.”

He talks about making these changes for families. But it’s families and those young children who are going to have to pay for this spending down the road.

Some of the ideas the president presented during his speech may have merit and should be fleshed out over the next four years – with bipartisan discussion and compromises.

But these big spending bills need to stop. It’s not about the coronavirus anymore. It’s taking advantage of that crisis to pursue an agenda and it comes with a high price tag.

