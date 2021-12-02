Journal Times editorial: End food insecurity for our troops

The phrase “I support the troops” can be seen on bumper stickers and social-media home pages everywhere. It’s a concept every American should get behind: Even if you don’t support a given mission a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine is sent on, you should have respect for those who have volunteered to put themselves in harm’s way for you.

One way in which America is not showing our active-duty military personnel respect — where it is not supporting the troops — is by paying them enough to put food on the table.

As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families, according to an estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the country, The Associated Press reported on Nov. 15.

Activists say it has existed for years and primarily affects junior-level enlisted service members — ranks E1 to E4 in military parlance — with children.

“It’s a shocking truth that’s known to many food banks across the United States,” said Vince Hall, Feeding America’s government relations officer. “This should be the cause of deep embarrassment.”

The group estimates that 29% of troops in the most junior enlisted ranks faced food insecurity during the previous year, AP reported.

“It is what it is,” said James Bohannon, 34, a Naval E4 (petty officer third class) in San Diego who relies on food assistance to keep his two daughters fed.

“You know what you’re signing up for in the military,” he said, after emerging from a drive-thru food distribution organized by a local YMCA branch. “But I’m not going to lie. It’s really tough.”

The problem is exacerbated by an obscure Agriculture Department rule that prevents thousands of needy military families from accessing the SNAP government assistance program, commonly known as food stamps.

“It’s one of these things that the American people don’t know about, but it’s a matter of course among military members. We know this,” said U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat and former Blackhawk pilot who lost both legs in a helicopter crash in Iraq. “We’re the mightiest military on the face of the earth and yet those who are on the lower rung of our military ranks are — if they are married and have a child or two — they’re hungry. How can you focus on carrying out the mission and defending our democracy. If you’re worried about whether or not your kid gets dinner tonight?”

Perhaps the best indication of how entrenched the problem has become is that a robust network of military-adjacent charitable organizations such as the Armed Services YMCA and Blue Star Families has developed an infrastructure of food banks near most major domestic bases.

Maggie Meza, a Blue Star Families representative in San Diego, recalls the communal poverty as common knowledge and a bonding element among families, the AP reported.

“It was like ‘Your husband’s a sergeant, my husband’s a sergeant. We’re both broke. Let’s go find some free stuff,’ ” she said.

One of the strangest aspects of the problem is a mysterious Agriculture Department regulation that prevents thousands of needy military families from receiving food stamps.Families living outside the base grounds receive a Basic Allowance for Housing to help cover most of their costs.

But the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act dictates that the allowance counts as income in calculating eligibility to receive SNAP benefits, and that ends up disqualifying thousands of military families. The allowance doesn’t count as income for tax reasons or for WIC (Woman, Infants, Children) benefits.

Duckworth has sponsored a bill that would establish a Basic Needs Allowance payment for military families in need. U.S. Rep. James McGovern, D-Mass., has appealed for a serious Pentagon study of the problem and a repeal of the USDA’s Basic Allowance for Housing regulation.

“At this stage, there’s no excuse for anyone in the top echelons of the Pentagon to say they don’t know this is a problem,” McGovern said. “It’s not rocket science. This is solvable ... somebody take responsibility and solve it.”

The situation is shocking and unacceptable, especially considering how many of our tax dollars are spent annually on funding the Department of Defense.

However it’s handled, Congress and President Joe Biden’s administration must work together to give our troops sufficient means to buy groceries.

We can agree that those who have volunteered to serve shouldn’t struggle to put food on the table.

