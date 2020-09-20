Journal Times editorial: Elections Commission, state high court failed Wisconsin voters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the years we have watched the rise in rabid partisan politics in Wisconsin, but they rose to new levels – or rather descended to new depths—in the past two weeks when Green Party candidates for president, Howie Hawkins, and vice president, Angela Walker, were denied spots on the Nov. 3 ballot by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and their appeal was brusquely dismissed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The ballot denial was ostensibly over a discrepancy in Ms. Walker’s address on her nomination petitions. The former Milwaukee bus driver who now resides in Florence, S.C., had moved during the time signatures were being collected this summer and, while her filing with the state had her current address, some of the nearly 4,000 signatures on her petitions listed her previous address.

That “discrepancy” could have been easily resolved had Ms. Walker filed a sworn statement on her move and when it occurred – and signatures both before and after her move would have counted, easily giving her more than the 2,000 signatures to get on the ballot.

But not today, not in our toxic political climate where both Democrats and Republicans seek any possible edge in the presidential elections in Wisconsin, which has emerged as a political swing state.