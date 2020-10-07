Journal Times editorial: Election clerks need all the help they can get

In recent years we have seen so many knock-down, drag-out court fights between Democrats and Republicans and their politically aligned stand in over election-related issues that we’ve become a little numb to it all.
We’ve seen fights sail up and down through the courts — state, federal and both Supreme Courts — over disputes on voter I.D., early voting and, in the most recent round here, over a six-day extension to count absentee ballots if they are postmarked by Election Day. Oh, yes, and there is the surreal deal surrounding the Republican-backed last-minute attempt to get rapper Kanye West on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot, presumably in hopes of draining votes from former Vice President Joe Biden’s candidacy.
We thought we’d seen it all, but, of course, there’s always something new to surprise us.
That came a couple of weeks ago when a conservative group, the Wisconsin Voters Alliance, went to federal court to block grants to five Wisconsin cities to “modernize their election systems and make them more professional, inclusive and secure,” according to news reports.
Racine stood to net $942,000 from the grant program, which was part of $250 million in aid to local election officials across the country that were announced last summer. Milwaukee stood to get $2.2 million to upgrade their election preparations; Madison, $1.3 million; Green Bay, $1.1 million and Kenosha, $863,000.
The grants came from a liberal group, the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, and were supported by Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.
The Wisconsin Voters Alliance sought to block the grants, complaining that it was an “impermissible public-private partnership” and that the cities which were to receive the grants had “high rates of progressive voters.”
Support Local Journalism
We don’t know that there is any kind of partnership here — as far as we know these are just one-time grants and our guess is that election officials everywhere will gladly accept unencumbered cash to make their offices more efficient heading into Election Day.
When the grants were announced last summer, the CTCL said they were to expand voter education and outreach, recruit and train poll workers, support in-person and mail voting and maintain poll safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nothing on that list seems nefarious or partisan to us. Just the opposite – it seems very civic-minded.
What about the complaint that the grants were only being given to “progressive cities?” Was this some sort of bribe to increase voter turnout in those areas? Well, we suppose if election clerks get sufficient financial support to run smooth elections that will encourage people to vote. But that’s something we’ve always advocated.
In situations like this, we sometimes give it a “flip test” to see how we could react if the identities of the participants were reversed.
In this case we asked ourselves what would our position be if Waukesha County, Brookfield and Elm Grove, Washington and Ozaukee — all Republican strongholds in the state — were to be named beneficiaries of like election grants from, say, the Koch brothers or the Bradley Foundation?
Our response would be the same: Take the money and send a nice thank-you note.
Particularly this year with the huge ramp up in mail-in voting and the precautions needed to prevent the spread of coronavirus, our election clerks need all the help, and funding, that they can get.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!