Journal Times editorial: Election clerks need all the help they can get

The grants came from a liberal group, the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, and were supported by Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance sought to block the grants, complaining that it was an “impermissible public-private partnership” and that the cities which were to receive the grants had “high rates of progressive voters.”

We don’t know that there is any kind of partnership here — as far as we know these are just one-time grants and our guess is that election officials everywhere will gladly accept unencumbered cash to make their offices more efficient heading into Election Day.

When the grants were announced last summer, the CTCL said they were to expand voter education and outreach, recruit and train poll workers, support in-person and mail voting and maintain poll safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nothing on that list seems nefarious or partisan to us. Just the opposite – it seems very civic-minded.