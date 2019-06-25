No one is especially excited to pay property taxes. But most of us recognize, in the words of Oliver Wendell Holmes, that “taxes are what we pay for civilized society.” Therefore, we expect everybody to pay his or her fair share.
So we were surprised and dismayed to learn that Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has unpaid property taxes to the City of Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Deputy City Treasurer Jim Klajbor said Friday that Barnes, a Democrat, has failed to pay $2,225.43 in property taxes, interest and penalties for his condominium, the Associated Press reported.
Barnes said that he’s paying the delinquent taxes in an installment plan. But Klajbor said Barnes failed to make the first payment in a monthly installment option by Jan. 31 and hasn’t made any subsequent payments.
Barnes tweeted Monday that “ … yes, a bill sat on the refrigerator a little too long … Regardless. You miss a bill, you just pay it. Simple. Check is in the mail.”
It would be fair to say that the $2,225.43 Barnes owes is pocket change relative to the City of Milwaukee’s $1.5 billion 2019 budget.
But, just as we expect everybody to pay what they owe, we expect those who are empowered to make or influence decisions on taxing the rest of us to pay what they owe, and on time.
So the lieutenant governor should pay what he owes. As should Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors member Dan Sebring, who accumulated $80,000 in delinquent tax bills tied to his auto repair shop even as he moved personal funds into his campaign accounts, the Journal Sentinel reported last month.
We also believe that, by now, President Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should have already paid the bills for the police and public safety-related costs accumulated during their 2016 campaign events in Wisconsin. The Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the Trump campaign owes $56,778 to the cities of Eau Claire and Green Bay, and that Clinton’s campaign owes the same cities $18,705. But that’s a separate matter.
You’re correct, Lieutenant Governor, that if you miss a bill, you pay it.
Please keep in mind that we expect you, and all of our elected officials, to lead by example.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.