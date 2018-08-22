Teenagers and pre-teens watch adults take out and use cellphones in all sorts of settings: At a restaurant, in a waiting room, anytime we’re bored, really. It’s not always the most polite behavior, but it happens.
Naturally, those children who have cellphones engage in comparable behavior at school, sometimes in the classroom, to the consternation of the teacher.
We’ve found that while cellphones are off limits for student use during class at some schools, elsewhere teachers allow cellphone use in class as an educational tool.
In any event, students in are school primarily to learn, not to text friends or post on Facebook during the school day. Regardless of a particular school’s policy, we feel that control of cellphone use in the classroom should be in the hands of the teacher, not the student.
That being said, the Kewaskum School District in Washington County is taking policing of student cellphone use a bit too far: They’re considering bringing in the police.
Kewaskum is seeking a village ordinance that would allow for the ticketing of students who violate its cellphone policy a third time, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday. If approved, it would be one of the toughest policies in southeastern Wisconsin. But Kewaskum Vice Principal Mark Bingham said it was a necessary step to rein in what has become the No. 1 discipline problem.
“We want to try to eliminate those distractions and truly utilize that classroom time for learning,” said Bingham. “Obviously ... our hope is that we don’t get to that situation where we have to involve law enforcement.”
We’d suggest not involving it at all. The presence of a police officer can be necessary at a school, but we can certainly think of far better uses of an officer’s time than issuing tickets for excessive cellphone use.
Using a cellphone isn’t, in and of itself, a violation of the law in most municipalities. It can, however, be a violation of a particular school’s policy, which means enforcement and punishment should be left to school officials, namely teachers and school administrators.
Educators, with input from school parents, should be determining when and how students should be using cellphones during the school day. After that, acceptable cellphone use in the classroom should be at the discretion of the teacher.
The Wauwatosa School District loosened its policy this year to allow middle and high school students to keep their phones on them during the day for use at lunchtime, free periods and between classes, the Journal Sentinel reported. It sent a letter to parents saying the previous restrictions had been difficult to enforce “and we want our teachers to focus their energy on teaching and students learning instead of policing phone usage.”
We want teachers focusing on teaching as well.
We also don’t want the police on phone patrol, either. Certainly not in the school halls of Racine Unified; we want the police officers on duty in the schools doing actual police work.
If the teachers at Unified try to enforce this it will escalate so quickly that the police will have to be involved. Asking a kid to give up their phone will send them into a rage, endangering the other students and staff. Police are at schools already. It’s saying after their THIRD offense. You think a kid who is disobeying that many times ISN’T going to require police intervention? What dream world do you live in?
