Journal Times editorial: Drug bust points finger at PPP loan program

The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”

The story reported how three of the men and women who were among 15 arrested for alleged cocaine dealing last Wednesday had been approved to receive a total of at least $80,328 in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, the federal loan forgiveness program to help small businesses cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. About half that money had been paid out, while the rest has not yet been disbursed.

The cocaine charges will, of course, have to be sorted out in court. But the arrests also raise suspicions over whether the federal loans were used to finance illegal drug activity. Suspicions, mind you – those dots have not yet been connected.

We would hope the Small Business Administration, which is in charge of administering the PPP program, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which prosecutes fraud, are looking at connecting those dots.

We would like to say we were outraged at the arrests and the suspicions they raised, but, in truth, we were not even surprised.