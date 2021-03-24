Journal Times editorial: DPI should stay put in Madison

A key pillar in President Donald Trump’s successful 2016 campaign for the presidency was his pledge to “drain the swamp” of Washington insiders, which he contended mucked up the wheels to achieve substantive change in federal affairs.

Deborah Kerr, who is running in the April 6 election for state superintendent of public instruction, seems to be borrowing a page from the Trump playbook by proposing that the DPI move out of Madison.

“Under DPI’s current model, agency staff are plucked from the Madison area, and that’s not inclusive of any of the diversity and the needs of our Wisconsin children,” Kerr said at a March 10 news conference, coverage of which was shared by the Associated Press.

Kerr said she would perform an “equity audit” of DPI staff and look to hire new staff who live in communities outside of Madison, possibly resulting in terminations of some current employees, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Kerr, a former superintendent at Wilmot Grade School in western Kenosha County and who lives in Caledonia, says she would not move to Madison and would work at offices around the state.