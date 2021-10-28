Journal Times editorial: Don't speak ill of the dead

Dear Mr. Ex-president: Don’t speak ill of the dead.
We noted with dismay your remarks on the passing of four-star general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell: “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”
Seriously? We would have thought that your mother, or your nanny, might have taught you this simple lesson early on: Don’t speak ill of the dead. Show a little empathy for a grieving family. Show a little respect for someone who dedicated his life—in the military and in government office—in service to his country.
You could have recounted how Powell was a decorated soldier who was wounded in Vietnam and spent 35 years in the Army, rising to four-star general and becoming the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. You could have remembered him as overseeing the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army and how he later served his country as a diplomat and became the first black person to represent the U.S. on the world stage as Secretary of State.
A simple thanks and words of condolence to his family would have been in order.
We can’t control what the reports in other media will say on your passing, but we’ll take you up on your request, at least on our editorial page. We’ll gloss over some missteps and leave that to historians to sort out and we’ll write something like “he was a fiery populist who reveled in speaking to crowds of thousands of his supporters.” We’ll say how you “fought valiantly to continue in the office of the presidency using every means possible.” We’ll note how you stood for strong borders and gave new political hope to many Americans who felt their country had turned their back on them.
On your passing, and we hope that day is far away, we’ll try to wrap you in a pink cotton candy gauze of remembrances. Does that work for you? It’s kind of a big ask, but we’ll do our best. If we can’t bring ourselves to do that on your death, we won’t write anything at all. We don’t speak ill of the dead.
All we ask is that between now and then you show the same grace to others who have served our country on their passing.