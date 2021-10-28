Journal Times editorial: Don't speak ill of the dead

Dear Mr. Ex-president: Don’t speak ill of the dead.

We noted with dismay your remarks on the passing of four-star general and former Secretary of State Colin Powell: “Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!”

Seriously? We would have thought that your mother, or your nanny, might have taught you this simple lesson early on: Don’t speak ill of the dead. Show a little empathy for a grieving family. Show a little respect for someone who dedicated his life—in the military and in government office—in service to his country.

You could have recounted how Powell was a decorated soldier who was wounded in Vietnam and spent 35 years in the Army, rising to four-star general and becoming the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. You could have remembered him as overseeing the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army and how he later served his country as a diplomat and became the first black person to represent the U.S. on the world stage as Secretary of State.