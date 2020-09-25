Journal Times editorial: Don't leave your vote to chance

And what he didn’t say is that part of this ruling is an echo of his previous ruling last spring that was not resolved until hours before the election by a U.S. Supreme Court reversal denying the receipt of ballot extension by six days.

Wisconsin’s laws are Wisconsin’s laws and we do not expect our judges to suspend them based on their perception of public health situations. That is the job of the Legislature and the governor — not the courts.

Yes, there is going to be a surge in absentee ballots this fall; election clerks are already sending them out. By some estimates up to 70% of state voters will cast their ballots absentee and already an estimated 1,080,071 Wisconsin voters — out of 3.5 million registered voters have already requested those ballots.

Many election clerks across Wisconsin have already put plans in the works to handle that surge, including adding high-capacity voting machines, making special arrangements with the U.S. Postal Service for the handling of mail ballots and other measures.

What Wisconsin does not need is a round of last-minute court fights switching dates and causing voter confusion.

One part of Judge Conley’s decision that we do agree with is his directive to stay his order for one week, citing the likelihood that it will be appealed.