Journal Times editorial: Don't get worked up about a few getting vaccinated early

Some people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 despite not being within the groups presently at the front of the line.
We’re here today to tell you that isolated instances of that are not cause for agitation.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be kept in freezers. Pfizer’s needs to be kept extremely cold: minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit, which is colder than winter in Antarctica, NPR.org. reported. Moderna’s needs to be frozen too, but only at minus-4 Fahrenheit, more like a regular freezer.
Once out of the freezer, a dose of either vaccine can “spoil” in a matter of hours, and vaccinators are naturally going to not want to waste any of the vaccine. This means someone might, by chance, get vaccinated “early.”
On Jan. 28, the New York Times reported on health-care workers, driving back from a vaccination site in rural Oregon, who became stuck during a snowstorm on a highway. Knowing they had only 6 hours to get the remaining doses to people who were waiting for their shots about 30 miles away, but seeing a jackknifed tractor-trailer ahead of them, the health workers realized they could be stuck for hours and then the doses would expire.
The vaccinators decided to walk from vehicle to vehicle, asking stranded drivers if they wanted to be vaccinated there on the highway. “We had one individual who was so happy, he took his shirt off and jumped out of the car,” said Michael Weber, the public health director in Josephine County, Ore.
It also might be as simple as a vaccinator knows you.
Alex Lasry, the 33-year-old son of Marc Lasry, a billionaire and one of the owners of the Milwaukee Bucks, tweeted Jan. 29: “My wife got a call from her uncle that works in a facility that had extra doses that were going to go to waste if not used right away. With Lauren (Markowitz) early in her pregnancy, we wanted to ensure our home, and entire community is safe for everyone.”
We are left to wonder who the uncle — who is the rabbi at Ovation Chai Point Senior Living in Milwaukee, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported — could have called instead of his niece’s uber-wealthy, 33-year-old husband.
But at the same time, we don’t begrudge Lasry’s acceptance of the offer, given that his wife’s uncle said the doses were going to go to waste and his obvious desire to keep his wife and unborn baby as safe as possible.
If you find yourself disgruntled at the seeming unfairness of random strangers on a snow-covered highway getting vaccinated before your grandmother, or a billionaire’s son benefiting from his wife’s uncle’s affiliation with a senior-care facility, ask yourself this question:
If, by chance, you were in the right place at the right time and a clearly legitimate vaccinator said “let me vaccinate you so it doesn’t go to waste,” would you say no?
Or would you accept?
We’re inclined to think most people would accept.
But the randomness of how some people are getting vaccinated — and in some cases, relationship playing a role — underscores the need for complete transparency from the health-care institutions doing the vaccinating.
An occasional tale of someone benefiting from luck, or from knowing somebody, is tolerable. If it starts to look like there’s an active V.I.P. entrance to Vaccination Land, we won’t be nearly as tolerant.