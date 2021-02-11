Journal Times editorial: Don't get worked up about a few getting vaccinated early

Some people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 despite not being within the groups presently at the front of the line.

We’re here today to tell you that isolated instances of that are not cause for agitation.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines need to be kept in freezers. Pfizer’s needs to be kept extremely cold: minus-94 degrees Fahrenheit, which is colder than winter in Antarctica, NPR.org. reported. Moderna’s needs to be frozen too, but only at minus-4 Fahrenheit, more like a regular freezer.

Once out of the freezer, a dose of either vaccine can “spoil” in a matter of hours, and vaccinators are naturally going to not want to waste any of the vaccine. This means someone might, by chance, get vaccinated “early.”

On Jan. 28, the New York Times reported on health-care workers, driving back from a vaccination site in rural Oregon, who became stuck during a snowstorm on a highway. Knowing they had only 6 hours to get the remaining doses to people who were waiting for their shots about 30 miles away, but seeing a jackknifed tractor-trailer ahead of them, the health workers realized they could be stuck for hours and then the doses would expire.