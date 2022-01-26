Journal Times editorial: Don't be eager to ban books from libraries

Conservatives across the country are pressuring school libraries to remove books with LGBTQ content or content about people of color.

Liberals have called for books to banned be because of the use of racial epithets — as in “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain — and themes of “white saviorism,” Axios.com reported Jan. 17.

We think that, in general, both sides of the aisle are wrong to be looking to ban books.

In the fall, Texas state Rep. Matt Krause, a Republican, released a list of about 850 books that he claimed “make students feel discomfort” due to their content about race and sexuality. Krause urged school libraries in Texas to report whether they had any of the books.

Unlike the claims by those who complain about being penalized for violating the rules on social-media platforms, the government deciding what books you can read is, in fact, censorship.

Ordinary citizens seeking to remove books from the library because they’re made uncomfortable are missing the entire point of a library: Books on all sorts of topics, with all sorts of viewpoints, including topics that make some people uncomfortable.

Especially those books.

For young minds, the school library is a chance to or to find another book in a favorite series, or to explore a new interest.

Some of the books people are seeking to remove from their local school library don’t deal with controversial topics at all. Unless you consider skin color a controversial topic. We do not.

“Separate Is Never Equal” is a 2014 picture book about a landmark legal case that integrated the southern California schools in the 1940s. The book should be banned, says Robin Steenman, who leads a suburban-Nashville chapter of Moms For Liberty, because it features contemporaneous quotes uttered by white segregationists in court, CNN.com reported on Sept. 29.

“They [students] are sitting there listening to this, and all they’re hearing is ‘Mexicans are dirty, inferior in scholastic ability. They have skin problems and lice’ and it just goes on and on and on about it,” Steenman said as she flipped through the pages. “And I submit that’s what they’re going to take from that book, because they’re just not ready.”

This idea that second-graders can’t handle history — that hearing about it could, in fact, make them racist or hate their own race — is central to the Moms For Liberty complaint against the Williamson County, Tennessee, public schools.

The debate over “Separate Is Never Equal” is a surprise to Duncan Tonatiuh, the award-winning author of the book.

“The villain here is racism and segregation,” Tonatiuh told CNN while flipping through the pages. “At the end of the book, what I wanted to show is the Mexican American children and the white children being in school together and playing together and interacting with each other.”

Tonatiuh has won a number of awards for writing engaging stories for a young audience. He said he’s read the book to many elementary school students and the response has been nothing like what Steenman fears.

“When I shared the story with kids, I don’t see kids saying, ‘Oh, this makes me feel shame,’ “ he said. “They say, ‘That’s not right. That’s not fair. That’s not how people should treat people.’ That’s the reaction that I get.”

When you ban a book, written for children, about children who look like the young reader, what do you think that tells that child about how his or her school values them?

We do believe there’s a place for excluding from the elementary-school library books clearly intended for an older audience, and a place for drawing a line in the high school library between discussion of sexuality and sexual content that is indistinguishable from pornography.

But for adults to be looking to remove books from schools because they cause some people to be uncomfortable?

That’s the kind of talk we’d expect to find in totalitarian or authoritarian regimes, not in a country that guarantees freedom of speech, and of the press, in its foundational document. That, of course, is the Constitution.

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0