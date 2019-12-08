Journal Times editorial: Donate to the Empty Stocking Club

While Santa’s elves have been busy at the North Pole, they are not the only ones who work all year getting ready for Christmas.

At Racine’s City Hall Annex, there is a team of Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots volunteers who put in countless hours of work all year around to help ensure that local children are able to have a few extra special surprises under the tree.

What is different about this program than others is that these volunteers lovingly clean, reassemble and fix toys that others have donated throughout the year. They help give new life to gently used toys. They fix bikes, add missing pieces to games and puzzles, dress dolls and put together Lego kits, among so many other jobs.

For the most part, they are able to do the work with volunteers. But they need help with monetary donations to help fix and clean some of the toys, add batteries — lots and lots of batters, and keep the operation running smoothly. They also buy new toys for some children, when they are running short for certain age groups.

In Wednesday’s Journal Times, an envelope will be inserted into the paper asking for donations to help ensure no child has an empty stocking and help continue the mission of the Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots.