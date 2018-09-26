A quote from Fred Rogers, also known as the star of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” resurfaces on social media when the news of the day is especially tragic or frightening. It’s something he said his mother told him for reassurance: “Always look for the helpers. There’s always someone who is trying to help.”
With recovery from Tropical Storm Florence just getting started in the Carolinas, we called attention last week to two men trying to help: The viral video of burly men rescuing cats stranded by the floodwaters.
Another rescuer also did all she could to save stranded animals.
She was arrested.
Tammie Hedges, a resident of Wayne County, N.C., was taken into custody Friday after providing care to more than two dozen animals — 17 cats and 10 dogs — for owners who had to evacuate before the storm hit, USA Today reported.
“The owners got to evacuate. They got to save themselves. But who’s going to save those animals? That’s what we did,” Hedges said. “We saved them.”
The owner of a donation-based animal rescue center, she was in the process of converting a warehouse space into a proper animal shelter when she decided to use the building to help keep pets dry. However, her facility was not legally registered as a shelter.
“Our mission was to save as many animals from the flood that we could,” Hedges said. “We went through Hurricane Matthew and it was horrible. There were many preventable deaths.”
She said an elderly couple dropped off 18 of the animals, some of which were sick and injured, just before the storm.
On Sept. 17, after Florence passed, Hedges got a call from Wayne County Animal Control regarding the animals.
“He basically told me, ‘You can voluntarily hand over the animals, or I can go get a warrant,’ “ Hedges said.
She willingly surrendered the animals.
“A few days later they called me in for questioning and yesterday they arrested me,” Hedges said.
The charges included 12 counts of practicing medicine without a veterinary license.
Sounds bad, right? But the nonprofit says on its Facebook page that Hedges administered amoxicillin and antibiotic ointment to the pets. “It was all over-the-counter stuff you could literally find at Dollar Tree,” said Raina Nyliram, 24, an animal rescue volunteer who started a crowdfunding campaign for Hedges to help cover legal fees. “She couldn’t get the animals to the vet because the vet was closed.”
In other words, if for example you’ve given your dog Benadryl — and many of us either have, or know somebody who has — you would be guilty of practicing medicine without a veterinary license.
“Of course this whole situation is unbelievable,” volunteer Kathie Davidson said. “The animals seized were to be returned to their owners after the storm.” Instead, she said that Wayne County Animal Control has the pets.
“If they can’t find the owners, the pets went from a safe place to a kill shelter,” Hedges said.
The Wayne County District Attorney’s Office said that all the animals that were surrendered were checked out by a licensed veterinarian and that it is working to reunite them with their owners.
We certainly hope so. We can’t imagine the horror of having had to abandon a pet for the sake of personal safety only to return home and find out the pet had been euthanized.
Cape Lookout National Seashore off the coast of North Carolina remains closed more than a week after Hurricane Florence caused widespread damage in the park, including filling a harbor with trash and sand, the Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday. All visitor sites and services remain closed indefinitely until repairs can be made, said the National Park Service website.
The recovery from Florence is just beginning in the Carolinas. We suggest that Wayne County authorities focus on that instead of prosecuting one of the helpers.
