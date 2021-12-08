Journal Times editorial: 'Designer imposters' fund organized crime, worker abuse

The temptation to buy the “designer imposter” is understandable. If you can pass off a counterfeit bag, or apparel, or other piece as a luxury-brand item, that’s the glory without the grief in the pocketbook, right?

Wrong. There’s grief, but it’s often for the most vulnerable people.

Annual trade in fake products was worth $461 billion in 2013, around 2.5% of total global trade, according to Piotr Stryszowski, an economist with the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The money goes to organized crime, and helps fund terrorism and the trafficking of drugs, people, sex and wildlife, as well as the lavish lifestyles of its kingpins, the Associated Press reported in 2017.

“It’s the globalized illicit business of the 21st century,” says Stryszowski, who’s dismayed that it’s not taken as seriously as other contraband, such as cocaine.

You may see the fakes as “fun” and feel clever to buy sunglasses or sneakers that look like the real thing but cost a fraction of the price.

The reality, however, is anything but fun for the workers, many of them children, who are stuck in appalling, slave-like conditions making fake products for gang bosses who, Stryszowski says, “have no ethics and no respect for the law.”

London-based intellectual property lawyer Mary Bagnall described to The AP scenes of horror — children chained to sewing machines; people locked in underground factories in remote corners of China — that characterize an industry so lucrative yet so low-risk that some crime gangs are getting out of the drugs and people-trafficking businesses and into fakes.

“The criminals who engage in illegal trade are cunning and violent and will commit murder to hold and expand their illicit markets. Operating with such impunity enables these groups to fund their operations and establish and sustain trade routes for trafficking across the country. They are nimble enough to avoid law enforcement, enterprising enough to continually establish new revenue streams and recruit vulnerable citizens and are dynamic in their execution of their criminal enterprises,” wrote United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade — a coalition of brand enforcement experts, law enforcement agencies and leading business organizations, including Levi Strauss, Merck, Tommy Hilfiger and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — in a commentary published in newspapers across the country on Nov. 29.

The OCED’s Stryszowski said most counterfeits originate in China. “It has the global infrastructure for manufacturing ... it’s easily transferable to also make illegitimate goods,” explains Candace Li Uzoigwe, senior vice president of the International Anti-Counterfeiting Committee.

China has a built-in network of smugglers responsible for taking orders and shipping fake goods, Vice.com reported on Sept. 2. Says one China-based smuggler: “Local people have been in this line of work a long time. We have friends or relatives who are in this industry. We guide each other in.”

Uzoigwe said sophisticated criminal networks are also involved in counterfeiting, using it to fund even more harmful activities, like human trafficking. One example she points to is the 2015 Charlie Hebdo terrorist shooting in Paris, in which two brothers killed 12 staffers and injured 11 others at a satirical French newspaper. One of the brothers involved sold counterfeit apparel and shoes in the weeks leading up to the shooting, using the profits to fund the brothers’ activities, including buying weapons.

Consumer awareness ultimately may be a key tool in the fight, Stryszowski said: “The money you spend, you spend for bad behavior, you pay criminals.”

Last week in this space, we encouraged you to shop locally this holiday season.

This week, we’re asking to make sure that whatever you buy is the genuine article. The money you save could cost someone else far more than money.

