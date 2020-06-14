Journal Times editorial: ‘Defunding’ police is not the answer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Across the country right now, there is a movement to “defund” law enforcement.

In most areas where that is proposed, the idea is to take money away from local police departments and direct money to other services.

In Milwaukee, there is a proposal to cut $75 million out of the police department’s $297 million budget.

In Madison, where the words “Defund Police” were painted across Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, organizers are asking the city to use police funding to pay for programs to help the black community with things like housing, education and mental health.

Elsewhere in the United States, there are similar proposals to change how policing is done and ultimately cut funding.

Ex-Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin’s actions in putting his knee into George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes, ultimately killing him, were abhorrent and never should have happened. The same for the three ex-officers who stood by and watched Floyd die without stepping in to intervene.

Now is the time to evaluate policies and discuss implementing new training and ideas such as Community Oriented Policing, as the Racine Police Department has. It’s not the time to reduce the number of police officers.