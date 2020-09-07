Journal Times editorial: Deferring taxes doesn't make them go away

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Donald Trump’s proposal to defer payroll taxes sounds like a tax cut. What’s not to like about that, right?

The details are the part we don’t like.

The proposal to defer payroll taxes is just that, a deferral, as in: Put it off until later. The “it” in this case is the collection of those taxes, obviously.

“Trump directed the Treasury to allow the taxes to be deferred as a boost to a U.S. economy stalled by the coronavirus pandemic, saying it would give wage-earners more money to spend immediately,” Bloomberg.com reported Aug. 28. “But it would hit workers with a bigger tax bill next year.”

The Internal Revenue Service said employers that signed on to the option have to pay the money back by April 2021, most likely by doubling withholding for payroll taxes. Employers “may make arrangements to otherwise collect the total applicable taxes from the employee,” if necessary, the IRS said. If companies continue withholding the 6.2% payroll tax, it would blunt any potential economic or political benefit Trump had hoped to reap before the November presidential election.