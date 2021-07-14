Journal Times editorial: Deer District Racine is a great idea

When good opportunities arise, you need to jump on them, throw up a few big screens and join in on the fun.
That is exactly what Racine has done by creating Deer District Racine — an homage to the Deer District outside the Milwaukee Bucks’ home, Fiserv Forum — to give locals and visitors a fun place to watch the Milwaukee Bucks as they play in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
Throughout the playoffs, thousands have congregated outside Fiserv Forum to watch the Bucks play on the big screens set up whether the team was home or away. Even more people have turned out in downtown Milwaukee now that the Bucks have reached the Finals for the first time since 1974.
It’s a chance to congregate with other fans and celebrate the Bucks’ most successful season in 47 years.
For businesses around Fiserv, the Bucks’ success has been a boost, a much-needed financial shot in the arm after a year of COVID-related closures and business losses.
Similarly, Downtown Racine businesses also felt the effects of the pandemic, losing a significant amount of money. Any extra revenue opportunities now are what businesses need to make up for the losses of the past 16 months.
The Finals themselves are a best-of-7 series, so it’s not a permanent fixture. But taking advantage of such opportunities is something more municipalities should do, to bring people downtown to check out local restaurants, bars and shops.
Deer District Racine is a partnership between the City’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services, Downtown Racine Corp., Pub on Wisconsin, and Littleport Brewing Company, among others.
“We wanted to create a fun way for City residents to watch the NBA Finals together and celebrate the success of the Milwaukee Bucks. I reached out to the Bucks organization, and they thought calling our Monument Square – Deer District Racine was a great idea. Pub on Wisconsin was happy to bring out TVs as they did once during the playoffs, and Little Port Brewing Company was excited to partner with us to sell beverages. Many thanks to them and DRC for helping us organize additional seating,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release announcing Deer District Racine.
Residents are encouraged to grab take-out dinner from one of Racine’s many fine Downtown restaurants and bring the food to Deer District Racine.
“We are thrilled the City was able to work with multiple businesses and groups to quickly organize this fun, family friendly event. Monument Square is the perfect location for Deer District Racine,” said DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse.
The remaining NBA Finals Schedule is as follows. All remaining games start at 8 p.m. and will be televised by ABC:
- Game 4: Tonight, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
- Game 5: Saturday, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
- Game 6: Tuesday, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (if necessary)
- Game 7: Thursday, July 22, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 8 p.m. (if necessary)