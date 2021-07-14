Journal Times editorial: Deer District Racine is a great idea

When good opportunities arise, you need to jump on them, throw up a few big screens and join in on the fun.

That is exactly what Racine has done by creating Deer District Racine — an homage to the Deer District outside the Milwaukee Bucks’ home, Fiserv Forum — to give locals and visitors a fun place to watch the Milwaukee Bucks as they play in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Throughout the playoffs, thousands have congregated outside Fiserv Forum to watch the Bucks play on the big screens set up whether the team was home or away. Even more people have turned out in downtown Milwaukee now that the Bucks have reached the Finals for the first time since 1974.

It’s a chance to congregate with other fans and celebrate the Bucks’ most successful season in 47 years.

For businesses around Fiserv, the Bucks’ success has been a boost, a much-needed financial shot in the arm after a year of COVID-related closures and business losses.

Similarly, Downtown Racine businesses also felt the effects of the pandemic, losing a significant amount of money. Any extra revenue opportunities now are what businesses need to make up for the losses of the past 16 months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}