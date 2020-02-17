Journal Times editorial: Decriminalizing drugs is not the answer

In recent years, proposals to decriminalize all recreational drugs — including heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine — have come up.
In Seattle, prosecutors have explored various alternatives to incarceration for low-level drug cases. Even those caught with street-dealer amounts of heroin are offered plea deals to convert felony charges to misdemeanors, with sentences as low as a few days, the Seattle Times reported. The King County Prosecutor’s Office doesn’t charge people caught with less than 1 gram.
Now there is talk of making the decriminalization of hard drugs widespread.
The biggest reason that people give for decriminalizing drugs is to reduce the prison and jail populations in favor of providing addiction treatment.
Those are good goals. But not everyone is willing to go into treatment and they need a way to stop.
When talking about drugs, fatal overdoses are only one of the consequences. Stealing money and property to fund the addiction is a motivation listed in criminal complaints all too often; those same complaints often include child neglect and disorderly conduct.
If possession alone is ignored or just a slap on the wrist, there is nothing to stop more serious crimes from happening in the future.
Top prosecutors from 41 cities co-signed a letter, stressing why prosecution practices need to change. It stated in part: “For too long, communities were told that locking up poor people for crimes like shoplifting and drug possession would make them safer, when time and time again, all it resulted in was the fracturing of families, intergenerational cycles of incarceration, a destabilization of communities and a growing distrust of law enforcement.”
But ignoring all drug possession will not put those families back together and stabilize communities. It’s actually doing the opposite.
In an April 19 editorial, the Seattle Times wrote: “Seattle is in a crisis of its own making, with soaring crime in parts of the city enabled by lax enforcement and prosecution.
“Drug addiction is a root cause, but political dysfunction is exacerbating the problem by allowing prolific offenders to repeatedly steal, threaten and attack people with little consequence.”
That story cited a letter to Seattle government leaders from business leaders in the community. It stated: “For several years, our organizations have raised concerns about growing public-safety challenges on the streets of our neighborhoods.”
The problems they listed included “assaults on employees and customers, open-air drug activity at their front door, and erratic behaviors fueled by substance use disorders ... our local police officers are well aware of these problems but tell us that there’s not much more they can do.”
Seattle is not the only place that has gone soft on recreational drug use. In San Francisco, the homeless population has boomed, and there are widespread reports of abandoned needles on sidewalks and public drug use.
In January 2019, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that San Francisco has more drug addicts than it has students enrolled in its public high schools. That’s according to an estimate from the city Health Department.
“There are about 24,500 injection drug users in San Francisco — that’s about 8,500 more people than the nearly 16,000 students enrolled in San Francisco Unified School District’s 15 high schools and illustrates the scope of the problem on the city’s streets,” the Chronicle reported.