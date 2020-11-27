Journal Times editorial: Death threats over a football game

Not only is sending someone death threats over a football game illegal and immoral, in this instance it’s ignorant: If Valdes-Scantling hadn’t made a spectacular catch of a long pass from Aaron Rodgers late in regulation time, enabling Mason Crosby to kick the tying field goal, the Packers wouldn’t even have made it to overtime. It was the first fumble of Valdes-Scantling’s three-year NFL career, so it’s not as if he has a habit of losing the ball. It’s also worth remembering that everyone on an NFL team, from the skinny kicker to the 340-pound defensive tackle, is an elite athlete for a man of his size and position. On each play in each game, one elite athlete is defeating another; that’s what happened when the Colts’ Julian Blackmon knocked the ball out of Valdes-Scantling’s grasp and the Colts recovered the fumble.