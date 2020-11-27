Journal Times editorial: Death threats over a football game

Green Bay Packers fans were understandably disappointed Sunday night when Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling fumbled the ball in overtime, enabling the Indianapolis Colts to come away with a 34-31 victory.
That disappointment in no way excuses the – and we can’t believe this even needs to be written – death threats Valdes-Scantling received.
“Death threats over a football game? Jesus you people need help. It’s actually sick. I’m good. My team got my back,” Valdes-Scantling wrote on Twitter at 9:09 p.m. Sunday, a little more than 2 hours after the game ended.
Indeed, his teammates do have his back, as evidenced by their Twitter replies to him.
Fellow wide receiver Davante Adams: “Been there my dawg. You know we got you! We all you need”
Tight end Robert Tonyan: “Till the wheels fall off fam”
Support Local Journalism
Offensive guard Lucas Patrick: “No other man I’d want on my team!!!”
Not only is sending someone death threats over a football game illegal and immoral, in this instance it’s ignorant: If Valdes-Scantling hadn’t made a spectacular catch of a long pass from Aaron Rodgers late in regulation time, enabling Mason Crosby to kick the tying field goal, the Packers wouldn’t even have made it to overtime. It was the first fumble of Valdes-Scantling’s three-year NFL career, so it’s not as if he has a habit of losing the ball. It’s also worth remembering that everyone on an NFL team, from the skinny kicker to the 340-pound defensive tackle, is an elite athlete for a man of his size and position. On each play in each game, one elite athlete is defeating another; that’s what happened when the Colts’ Julian Blackmon knocked the ball out of Valdes-Scantling’s grasp and the Colts recovered the fumble.
But for those who would do such cowardly things, logic clearly isn’t their strong suit.
We’re confident the overwhelming majority of our readers did not send death threats to Valdes-Scantling. But it’s a good time to remind us all to keep sports in perspective.
We’re shocked and dismayed, as all decent people are, at reports of domestic violence attributed to the assailant being mad about his team losing.
The outcome of a sporting event should have no absolutely bearing on how you treat the people in your life, much less how you treat strangers you’ll never meet.
It’s worth remembering something about those strangers, something Valdes-Scantling pointed out: “We’re humans, too.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!