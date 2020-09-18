Journal Times editorial: Data on criminal justice, race should be collected

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police and the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer, race in policing has been at the forefront of national debate.

The videos that have been captured are horrific to watch and have forever changed the landscape of communities since the incidents.

Ideas have been proposed at the national, state and local level to address racial disparities. But one thing that is missing is solid facts about arrests, charges and sentencing.

That needs to change. That data needs to be collected and readily available, at the state and national level — and especially at the local level, where it can really be addressed.

When President Donald Trump and his election opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, were in town earlier this month, each held roundtable discussions on the issues affecting the Kenosha community and the nation as a whole.

It was Angela Cunningham, owner of ADC Law Office in Kenosha, who brought up the need for accurate data collection when she spoke at the Biden roundtable.