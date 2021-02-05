Journal Times editorial: Curse words and science

Mom always told us swearing was vulgar and a sign of a weak vocabulary, low intelligence and lack of education. And she enforced that view by washing our mouths out with soap — apparently to clean out those dirty words. Any repeat offense was sometimes greeted by a dose of hot pepper flakes: “Stick out your tongue!”
Turns out, mom was full of ...um... equine detritus. Science says so.
Swearing has many advantages according to scientific studies. Well-educated people are better at coming up with curse words than those who were less verbally fluent, according to a recent CNN report.
The report cited a 2015 study in which participants were asked to list as many words as they could that started with F, A or S in one minute. Another one-minute test asked them to come up with curse words that started with those letters. The results showed those who came up with the most regular words also produced the most swear words.
That’s a sign of intelligence “to the degree that language is correlated with intelligence,” Timothy Jay, professor emeritus of psychology at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, told CNN. “People that are good at language are good at generating a swearing vocabulary.”
Jay, who has studied cursing for more than 40 years, said “the advantages of swearing are many.”
Science has also found a positive link between profanity and honesty in another set of studies in 2017. Those studies found people who cursed lied less on an interpersonal level, and had higher levels of honesty overall, the CNN report said.
“When you’re honestly expressing your emotions with powerful words, then you’re going to come across as more honest,” Jay said.
And other recent studies in England have found cussing helps people deal with pain — and there is an analgesic response which makes the pain more bearable. Those studies, at Keele University in Staffordshire, found that cussing produces a stress response that gives a rush of adrenaline that increases heart rate and breathing, prepping muscles for fight or flight. It also induces a physiological reaction called an analgesic response which makes the body more impervious to pain, the CNN report said.
The tests in England showed people who swore as they plunged their hands into icy water felt less pain and were able to keep their hands in the water longer than those who said a neutral word.
Other studies have also found people on resistance bikes who cursed while pedaling against resistance had more power and strength than people who used “neutral words.”
“The headline message is that swearing helps you cope with pain,” said Richard Stevens, a senior lecturer at Keele.
Jay postulated that swearing provides a remote form of aggression — that it “allows us to express our emotions symbolically without doing it tooth and nail.”
“In other words, I can give somebody the finger or say (curse) you across the street. I don’t have to get up into your face.” That can reduce the chance of repercussions.
As with all things, of course, there are limits. The pain studies found that curse words lose their power over pain if they are used too much.
You also have to be aware of your surroundings, and that requires social intelligence. “Having the strategies to know where and when it’s appropriate to swear, and when it’s not, is a social cognitive skill like picking the right clothes for the right occasion. That’s a pretty sophisticated social tool,” Jay said.
Got it. A few choice words might be appropriate when you drop the lasagna pan on the dining room floor, whack your thumb with an errant blow of the hammer or when a wind gust catches your perfectly struck 5-iron and sends your ball into a greenside pond.
That’s not going to fly around most workplaces, at a parent-teacher conference or in the church pew on Sunday.
Before you let loose with a flurry of ill-chosen curses, you might want to glance over your shoulder. Mom’s shadow might be standing there with a tin of hot pepper flakes in her hand. She won’t be dissuaded by the argument that you were just following the science.