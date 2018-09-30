Politics can be a nasty and sometimes confusing business – and sometimes even bizarre.
That happened in Texas last week when U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, locked in a heated re-election fight with U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, took the unusual tactic of tweeting out a video of his opponent.
Cruz titled the tweet: “In Beto O’Rourke’s own words.”
Now that must be damning. A smoking gun? A confession of misfeasance in office?
But no, what we saw was a video of O’Rourke speaking to a crowd of mostly black parishioners in a Texas church about the shooting death of Botham Jean, a black man, in his own Dallas apartment by a police officer. Jean was alone and unarmed.
The son of a prominent family in St. Lucia, a Caribbean island, Jean came to the U.S. to study accounting, graduated from college and was working in Dallas as a risk assurance associate for PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
The officer, Amber Guyger, according to news reports, said she had mistaken Jean’s apartment for her own — which was one floor down — and, thinking he was an intruder, she warned him and then fired her service revolver twice, hitting him once in the torso and killing him. Officer Guyger was charged with manslaughter and was fired last week by Dallas Police.
What were the damning words that O’Rourke said to the church-goers?
They were these: “How can it be, in this day and age, in this very year, in this community, that a young man, African-American, in his own apartment is shot and killed by a police officer? And when we all want justice and the facts and the information to make an informed decision, what is released to the public? That he had a small amount of marijuana in his kitchen. How can that be just in this country? How can we continue to lose the lives of unarmed black men in the United States of America at the hands of white police officers? That is not justice. That is not us. That can and must change. Are you with me on this?”
His words were met with applause.
So why did Cruz tweet out this video? Was he admiring his opponent’s call for social justice? That’s highly unlikely. More likely is that Cruz was trying to portray O’Rourke as being anti-law enforcement.
Right before the O’Rourke video, Cruz had tweeted: “Over and over again Congressman O’Rourke — when faced with police and law enforcement — he sides against the police.”
The issue of young unarmed black men dying at the hands of police officers is a real one that has roiled cities across the country — as is the issue of social justice and the disproportionately high incarceration rate for blacks.
We hope that the voters of Texas don’t buy into the divisive rhetoric that Cruz is peddling and his sorry attempt to make political hay out of a deadly, and mistaken, shooting.
