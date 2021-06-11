Journal Times editorial: Cozy relationship undermines fair, open bidding in Racine

If familiarity with city staff and operations are the standard for granting a waiver, we might just as well do away with competitive bidding altogether. That standard would mean the only firms who would get city contracts would be the ones who have done work for the city in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All other bidders need not apply. That would lead to only one thing — costs would go up and up and up.

Are we to believe that among the many communications firms in the city and the area that none would have the ability to quickly familiarize themselves with the city’s social media operations in short order? This is, after all, what they do for a livelihood — they run informational campaigns.

To our knowledge, the city’s social media operations do not require a working knowledge of Farsi or some other exotic requirement that only one firm could provide.

We’re bothered too that this isn’t the first time that Kane Communications and the city have skirted the competitive bidding process. According to Journal Times records, the city contracted with Kane Communications last year to spread awareness about COVID-19 with a contract for 133 hours of work at $150 an hour. That total — $19,950 — fit neatly under the city’s requirement for open bids on contracts of $20,000 or more.