Journal Times editorial: COVID lockdowns have pitfalls for the poor

Nuance is often the first casualty in today’s highly partisan COVID-19 debates and such was the case last week when a World Health Organization official warned against relying on lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus because of the potential economic harm – particularly to the world’s poor.

A flare-up came after WHO envoy Dr. David Nabarro in an interview with the British magazine Spectator said lockdowns — stay-at-home orders — should only be used as a last resort.

“Lockdowns,” Nabarro said, “just have one consequence that you must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”

Nabarro said lockdowns should not be used as a “primary means of control of this virus.”

He said lockdowns can only be justified to “buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted. But, by and large, we’d rather not do it.”

That message is consistent with WHO’s previous stances that lockdowns should be temporary to buy time to implement measures like testing, tracing, information local populations and promoting physical distancing.