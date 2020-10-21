Journal Times editorial: COVID lockdowns have pitfalls for the poor

Nuance is often the first casualty in today’s highly partisan COVID-19 debates and such was the case last week when a World Health Organization official warned against relying on lockdowns to prevent the spread of the coronavirus because of the potential economic harm – particularly to the world’s poor.
A flare-up came after WHO envoy Dr. David Nabarro in an interview with the British magazine Spectator said lockdowns — stay-at-home orders — should only be used as a last resort.
“Lockdowns,” Nabarro said, “just have one consequence that you must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.”
Nabarro said lockdowns should not be used as a “primary means of control of this virus.”
He said lockdowns can only be justified to “buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted. But, by and large, we’d rather not do it.”
Support Local Journalism
That message is consistent with WHO’s previous stances that lockdowns should be temporary to buy time to implement measures like testing, tracing, information local populations and promoting physical distancing.
Nabarro did lament the fact that lockdowns have severely affected countries, particularly those that rely on tourism.
“Just look at what’s happened to the tourism industry in the Caribbean, for example, or in the Pacific because people aren’t taking their holidays,” he said. “Look what’s happened to small-holder farmers all over the world. Look what’s happening to poverty levels. It seems that we may well have a doubling of world poverty by next year. We may well have at least a doubling of child malnutrition.”
Those are serious effects, ones we will have to deal with for years to come. It echoes the disruptions we have seen with U.S. businesses that are trying desperately to stay afloat and not shutter their doors, and the hundreds of thousands of workers across the country who have lost jobs and are struggling.
Lockdowns are a tool of last resort and have terrible economic consequences. The problem is that COVID-19 also has terrible consequences.
Those are the nuances of our awful options. We need to chart a middle path that minimizes both dangers.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!