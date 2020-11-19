Journal Times editorial: COVID-19 doesn't care about your politics

“It is outrageous and completely unacceptable that Senate DFLers were not notified of the recent COVID-19 outbreak among Senate Republicans prior to Thursday’s floor session,” Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury, said in a statement. “This lack of transparency is a blatant disregard for the health and safety of others: our DFL and nonpartisan staff, members, and the communities we go home to.”

As we are inclined to do in this space, imagine if the roles had been reversed: If a Democratic legislator had tested positive, if there were an outbreak among Democratic staffers, but their Republican counterparts had not been informed. The nondisclosure would be just as disturbing, just as reckless.

While the disclosure of a COVID-19 outbreak in one group doesn’t need to be a news report, such an outbreak is a conversation that should take place between neighbors.

COVID-19 has no regard for your politics.

It doesn’t care whether you voted for Trump or Biden, or voted third-party, or didn’t vote, or aren’t yet old enough to vote.