Journal Times editorial: County's raising lifeguard pay was the right move

As summer began we had an uneasy feeling about the news reports of lifeguard shortages at beaches, lakes and swimming pools in southeastern Wisconsin and around the state.

Those fears were, unfortunately confirmed with a spate of drownings and near-drownings last month and several deaths.

Racine’s North and Zoo beaches alone recorded three drownings in June. That boosted the number of drownings on Lake Michigan to 14 deaths this year and the total for all the Great Lakes to 31.

The Racine County Board took note of that bad news as well and this month moved to stem the trend by boosting pay levels for lifeguards and Water Patrol Assistants.

Under the county board’s proposal, water patrol assistant wages would go from $12 and hour to $14.50 an hour. Those assistants are trained and work with the sheriff’s department to ensure water safety on Lake Michigan. Lifeguard pay would rise by about $5 an hour and range from $15.80 to $16.80. That would hopefully boost staffing levels at Fischer Park in Burlington.

The board moved quickly on the plan and combined the first and second readings of the resolution at one meeting.