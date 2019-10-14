The organizers of the Wild Root Market co-operative grocery store are welcome to set up shop and compete for the dollars of Racine’s consumers like any other grocer.
But we were surprised to see their recent request to the Racine County Board for a $739,000 “collateralized loan.”
At the Racine County Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting on Oct. 2, officials from Wild Root gave their pitch to the committee members for the funding that would go toward additional costs of the building construction, supplies and equipment.
Gloria Randall-Hewitt, president of the Wild Root Board of Directors, told the committee members the purpose of the co-op and the work that has been done by Wild Root backers so far.
Wild Root has purchased a building located at 500 Walton Ave., Racine, Randall-Hewitt said, with the help of a $390,000 grant from the City of Racine, of which $175,000 was used to purchase the building.
Randall-Hewitt added that Wild Root has about $840,000 in an escrow account and $1.1 million in private loans.
Those wishing to be a member can pay a one-time $200 fee and so far Wild Root has about 1,200 members. Once construction begins, the organization anticipates its membership to grow to 1,500 members if and when doors open. Those funds plan to go toward the construction costs along with supplies, equipment and payroll for the employees.
“We believe in this project and we believe in the impact, the positive impact in the City of Racine and Racine County,” Randall-Hewitt said.
Implicit in the loan request is the idea that a co-operative grocery store is something that should receive further public funding from local taxpayers. We disagree that that is the case.
At the time the idea of the Wild Root grocery store was first pitched in 2011, much of Downtown Racine was a “food desert” as defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and this project was to provide healthy food options to residents in and near Downtown.
But a Save-A-Lot grocery store has been in operation at 1500 State St. for years, and over the summer two smaller grocery stores announced plans to establish shops Downtown, Smart Mart, at 400 Main St. and Market on Main, 433 Main St.
County Board Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said it is easier to go into grocery stores and buy organic and natural foods.
“I think it’s going to be a little bit more difficult here and the time frame that’s involved … I’m a little skeptical,” Wisch said, adding healthier food options typically means the food will be more expensive and there will likely be more competition with companies like Kroger and Roundy’s. “They have a much larger buying capacity to get better discounts than what you’re going to be able to obtain.”
To put it simply, there is not a public need for a co-op grocery store. The County Board should not loan taxpayer money for it.
Could have fronted any number of young up and comers a fraction of the ammount and they could have had a bodega up and running in a month. I'm serious. The whole Wild Root Market group must be some kind of clown act.
