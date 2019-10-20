It’s the time of year when those receiving health insurance through their employer can’t help but cringe at the answers to the questions.
Will my deductible stay the same next year?
What about my out-of-pocket cost?
Those employed by Racine County are in that same boat this fall.
For the first time since becoming Racine County Executive four years ago, Jonathan Delagrave is proposing health care cost increases in his upcoming 2020 budget.
His aim is to raise deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for county employees and employees with family plans.
Delagrave added that the increases are necessary to avoid “substantial employee layoffs” and under the proposed 2020 budget, “we were able to keep layoffs minimal.”
Currently, individual employees have a $400 annual deductible for in-network doctors but under the new health plan that number goes up to $1,000; while employees on the family plan currently have a deductible of $800, which is proposed to go up to $2,000.
The out-of-pocket costs are also planning to go up but not as much as the deductible.
Currently, individual employees have a $2,000 annual out-of-pocket cost in-network and the proposal is asking to increase the costs to $2,500. For employees on the family plan, the current annual out-of-pocket cost is $4,000 and under the new proposal that would rise to $5,000.
Delagrave presented the proposed increases to the County Finance and Human Resources Committee earlier this month and stated the amount taken out of an employee’s paycheck amounts to roughly $8 per paycheck for individuals and $23 per paycheck for employees with a family plan.
For the county, health care currently costs the taxpayers roughly $11,500 annually per active employee. Delagrave said those costs have risen $2,000 to about $13,500.
County Board Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia said Delagrave has worked to keep health care costs low since taking office.
“I don’t make compliments very often, but seeing what goes on in the private sector on a daily basis, I think he’s done everything on behalf of the county and its constituents,” Wisch said. “Seeing what’s going on out there in real life outside of the county or government life, it’s not easy for anybody.”
We agree with Supervisor Wisch’s assessment. Mr. Delagrave has, from his first day, strived to deliver county services — some of them mandated by the state — as efficiently as possible. He’s been a fine custodian of taxpayer dollars, so when he says it has come to this, we take him at his word.
Of course, the county’s employees aren’t going to like it. Were we in their shoes, we wouldn’t, either.
But those among them who have worked in the private sector know that the private sector has been facing, and making, tough decisions on cost-sharing and deductibles for more than a decade now.
The county executive says the choice is between increased health-care contributions from employees and layoffs, which would surely some sort of decrease in services provided.
We know which choice we would make.
Welcome to the real world.
25% of medical bills are for unneeded procedures or duplication of services. I have surgery on Wednesday. In preparation, my surgeon's nurse called me on Friday and told me to take some blood tests. It turns out that these blood tests were taken by my primary care physician four days before as part of my pre-op physical. Neither my insurance nor I am paying for these tests. If you study your medical bills, you will find all sorts of unneeded procedures and tests. The last doctor I confronted overs this said, "I don't know, I don't know," and left the room. Too bad we don't have people in place to police the medical profession. Hire someone to study your employee's medical bills. You will save an average of 25%. Doctors figure that we're too stupid to challenge them. If you can't figure out your medical bills (they're purposely written to confuse you), get some help. Stop the Great Medical Rip-Off! [angry]
Delagrave shares the same DNA with the Cory Masons and John Dickerts of the political world when it comes to acting in the best interests of the taxpayers. Only thing in Mr. Delagraves and the County's favor is the increasing property tax base otherwise he would be in the same jam as Cory Mason. In any event if things get really bad politicians just pull the eject lever and move on to an already chosen position somewhere else.
They are part of the problem because they haven’t addressed it in the past knowing they will eventually have to. That time is now and they are backed into a corner to have to make cuts. A lot of these non profits are shams too. The taxpayer cow is tired of being milked!
Nonprofits......Seems that it's impossible in some cases to sort out the taxpayer subsidized ones that actually achieve results that improve society in a cost effective way from the ones that are nothing more than a paycheck for someone who hands out money, or uses the nonprofit as a partisan political platform. No prob if it's not on the taxpayer dime of course but often times it appears that taxpayer subsidized resources are utilized.
