Journal Times editorial: County listened to Case Eagle Park neighbors

We make critical comments about government, whether local or national, in this space when we think they are warranted. So it’s only fair and appropriate to call attention to good decisions made in government. Another example of the latter took place recently in Racine County.
During a public hearing on the proposed Racine County budget on Oct. 22, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave asked the County Board’s Finance Committee to propose removing the $250,000 for campground planning at Case Eagle Park in Rochester and set it aside for another purpose.
The reason Delagrave provided for that request was that the county received “dozens of letters” from area residents who were concerned about potential “negative impacts” a campground could bring to the park and its surrounding area.
Support Local Journalism
“We take public input seriously and we fully understand and appreciate the concerns from residents in the area. I will be asking the County Board to remove this item from the budget,” Delagrave said in a statement. “We do not want to move forward on something that could lead to many negative impacts” in the neighborhood.
There are times when the NIMBYs — the Not In My Back Yard crowd — kick up enough of a fuss that it hinders development in a municipality or county, the kind of development that would ultimately benefit taxpayers. Then it becomes a question of whether elected officials give in to the NIMBYs — letting the squeaky wheels get the grease — or take momentarily unpopular action because they feel it benefits the municipality in the long term.
A campground is not exactly a business development, of course. Camping fees don’t do as much for the tax base as, for example, a business park.
But in this case, the people most directly affected by a proposal spoke, government listened and the proposal was withdrawn.
We want our elected officials to balance the needs of a segment of their community with the needs of the community as a whole. That balancing test was applied correctly with regard to Case Eagle Park.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!