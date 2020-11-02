Journal Times editorial: County listened to Case Eagle Park neighbors

We make critical comments about government, whether local or national, in this space when we think they are warranted. So it’s only fair and appropriate to call attention to good decisions made in government. Another example of the latter took place recently in Racine County.

During a public hearing on the proposed Racine County budget on Oct. 22, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave asked the County Board’s Finance Committee to propose removing the $250,000 for campground planning at Case Eagle Park in Rochester and set it aside for another purpose.

The reason Delagrave provided for that request was that the county received “dozens of letters” from area residents who were concerned about potential “negative impacts” a campground could bring to the park and its surrounding area.

“We take public input seriously and we fully understand and appreciate the concerns from residents in the area. I will be asking the County Board to remove this item from the budget,” Delagrave said in a statement. “We do not want to move forward on something that could lead to many negative impacts” in the neighborhood.