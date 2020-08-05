Journal Times editorial: County Board decides not to listen regarding redistricting

The Racine County Board last week turned down a proposal to add a nonbinding referendum to the Nov. 3 ballot to weigh the opinions of county residents on whether legislative districts in the state should be drawn up by a nonpartisan commission and taken away from politicians.
The vote was 11-8 against it and that was disappointing.
While we realize that this proposal was for a nonbinding resolution — which means it is informational and has no substantive impact on Racine County operations, it would have been a good way to take the temperature of county voters on an issue that has roiled the state for decades.
The board’s action was the equivalent of a 2-year-old holding his hands over his ears and chanting: “Nah, nah, nah, nah.”
Some would argue that it is not really the county’s business — that it’s up to the state Legislature. We would argue that listening to constituents and their views is the heart of the responsibility of our elected officials and an informational referendum is a good way to do that.
Besides, it costs no more than a few lines up ink on a ballot, since the election is already set. And we disagree with the arguments made last week by a county supervisor who said it could be used as “a political tool to drive specific voters to the polls for an election.”
That might be true of some nonbinding referendums — like the one a couple of years ago on marijuana legalization — but that’s nonsense in a presidential election year like this one when the turnout is almost always through the roof.
Nor were we impressed by the board arguments that dismissed the impact of the marijuana referendums, which showed a strong majority of state and Racine County voters favor legalizing medical and recreational marijuana.
The marijuana referendum “went nowhere,” one supervisor put.
Editorially, we have advocated a go slow approach on marijuana legalization even as other states rushed to open the doors to the drug — and to add to their coffers by taxing it. But the referendum itself was both a surprise for the widespread support and a showing that public attitudes have changed significantly over the years. The days of “Reefer Madness” propaganda are gone.
Nonbinding referendums are a good way to spot attitudinal changes by voters and give County Board supervisors and state legislators a sounding board on what voters want and expect from their elected officials.
The Racine County Board decided it didn’t want to listen to its constituents last week. That’s always a mistake for any politician.
