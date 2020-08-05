Journal Times editorial: County Board decides not to listen regarding redistricting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Racine County Board last week turned down a proposal to add a nonbinding referendum to the Nov. 3 ballot to weigh the opinions of county residents on whether legislative districts in the state should be drawn up by a nonpartisan commission and taken away from politicians.

The vote was 11-8 against it and that was disappointing.

While we realize that this proposal was for a nonbinding resolution — which means it is informational and has no substantive impact on Racine County operations, it would have been a good way to take the temperature of county voters on an issue that has roiled the state for decades.

The board’s action was the equivalent of a 2-year-old holding his hands over his ears and chanting: “Nah, nah, nah, nah.”

Some would argue that it is not really the county’s business — that it’s up to the state Legislature. We would argue that listening to constituents and their views is the heart of the responsibility of our elected officials and an informational referendum is a good way to do that.