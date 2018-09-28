Craig Counsell played on two World Series-winning teams before finishing his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, and he was a member of the last two Brewers teams to play in the Major League Baseball playoffs. But watching him and his players celebrate qualifying for the 2018 postseason on Wednesday night, we couldn’t help ourselves from thinking that taking his hometown team into October as a manager was extra special.
Counsell was born in South Bend, Ind., but he grew up on Milwaukee’s North Shore, graduating from Whitefish Bay High School. He also grew up a Brewers fan; he was 12 in 1982, an unforgettable year for Brewers fans, as the team won the American League pennant, the only pennant in team history to date, and lost the World Series in seven games to the St. Louis Cardinals.
After retiring as a player, Counsell became the Brewers’ manager on an interim basis. After the team took “interim” off his title, he narrated a promotional advertisement that got every blue-and-gold heart beating a bit faster: “It’s something we were born into. A piece of our identity, passed down from generations before. No matter what, this will always be our team. You and me? We were born Brewers.”
Over the course of a six-month season, there are plenty of losses; even a team that wins 100 games loses 62. So there are plenty of chances to question the manager’s decisions. Brewers fan or not, if you live in Racine County you have, at some point in the past six months, probably heard a baseball fan second-guess a decision Counsell made. That’s been a part of the game as long as people have paid to watch others play it.
Counsell’s not afraid to take the ball from a starting pitcher doing well if his spot in the batting order is coming up. He’d rather a pinch-hitter try to get on base than let a weak-hitting pitcher bat just to go back out to the mound in the next inning.
On Monday night, at the start of a crucial three-game series with the Cardinals, Counsell executed a plan to pull his starting pitcher, veteran Dan Jennings, after one batter. His rationale, he said, was to not have rookie pitcher Freddy Peralta face fearsome Cardinals leadoff hitter Matt Carpenter more than once. In the first inning, Jennings induced a groundout from Carpenter; having faced the one batter Counsell planned for him to face and done his job, Jennings gave way to Peralta.
In the one at-bat Carpenter had against Peralta, Carpenter hit a run-scoring double. But the Brewers won the game 6-4. It’s here we’re going to borrow a line regarding unusual baseball strategy from Duane Kuiper, the Racine native and longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster: It’s only weird if it doesn’t work.
The Brewers won again Tuesday night, and Wednesday night to clinch just the fifth postseason berth in the 50-year history of the franchise. Interviewed on the field moments after the game ended, as his players hugged and high-fived behind him, Counsell seemed to have those who “were born Brewers” on his mind.
Counsell said that he was happy for “the dude that sits next to the dugout every day, the couple in the upper deck, the people at the retirement community that get 3 good hours every night of Brewer baseball. You’re happy that you’re giving them something special, and hopefully we can give them a special October.”
The Brewers have qualified for the postseason, but when they woke up Thursday morning they were only a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central Division. Whether they will go into a one-game playoff next week, or win the division and avoid that winner-take-all scenario, is to be determined by Sunday night.
In his team’s champagne- and beer-soaked clubhouse, having been doused himself, he made a prediction to his players: “We got another celebration this weekend.”
That sounds good to us.
