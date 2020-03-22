Journal Times editorial: Coronavirus denies local boys a shot at state title

This past weekend was supposed to be the big weekend.

It was supposed to be the weekend that, had they each won one more game, the boys basketball teams from St. Catherine’s and Case high schools would each head to Madison and take a shot at state tournament glory.

Nothing would stop them from going all out in pursuit of the trophy with the gold basketball on top.

Nothing, that is, except a pandemic.

The COVID-19 strain of coronavirus wiped out the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys state tournament before the sectional final games could be played; WIAA officials, in the interest of public safety amid the spread of the virus, canceled the remainder of the tournament. The March 12 sectional semifinal games for the Angels and Eagles had been played in front of restricted crowds. (The WIAA girls tournament had played its games that same day at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon before the call to cancel came down.)

On that fateful March 12, Case had defeated Kenosha Bradford in the sectional semifinals, improving to 21-4 and advancing to a sectional final against Kenosha Tremper. Senior guard JayVian Farr said confidence among the Eagles was high.