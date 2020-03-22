Journal Times editorial: Coronavirus denies local boys a shot at state title

This past weekend was supposed to be the big weekend.
It was supposed to be the weekend that, had they each won one more game, the boys basketball teams from St. Catherine’s and Case high schools would each head to Madison and take a shot at state tournament glory.
Nothing would stop them from going all out in pursuit of the trophy with the gold basketball on top.
Nothing, that is, except a pandemic.
The COVID-19 strain of coronavirus wiped out the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association boys state tournament before the sectional final games could be played; WIAA officials, in the interest of public safety amid the spread of the virus, canceled the remainder of the tournament. The March 12 sectional semifinal games for the Angels and Eagles had been played in front of restricted crowds. (The WIAA girls tournament had played its games that same day at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon before the call to cancel came down.)
On that fateful March 12, Case had defeated Kenosha Bradford in the sectional semifinals, improving to 21-4 and advancing to a sectional final against Kenosha Tremper. Senior guard JayVian Farr said confidence among the Eagles was high.
“We were really about to go to state,” said Farr, a boisterous floor leader. “We were all pumped because we got to play Tremper again and we felt we were really going to hand it to them. We were all talking about going to state. At the end of the day, I know that me and my guys would have made even more noise. We truly became a unit over these last three years.”
For the Angels, there’s another layer of disappointment: They were unbeaten this season, ranked No. 1 in the state in Division 3, ready to take their 25-0 record into the sectional final against Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran after a semifinal win over Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy. “It’s really crazy,” St. Catherine’s senior forward Elijah Sabala said. “We knew St. John’s was a really good team and we had to be at our best in order to beat them. We just had to really focus and get that win. And we were really happy to get that to help us reach our goal.
“So it was tough to come home and see that the tournament was canceled because, from day one, we had just been working so hard to reach this goal. To get so close and to just see it end like that leaves us with a big sour taste in our mouths. We’re thinking, ‘What if?’ and ‘What could have been?’ “
That is the bitter pill to swallow.
Older men can try to tell these young men that they have a story to tell for the rest of their lives, about the amazing thing that happened to them in March of 2020. But that’s cold comfort this week.
For two sets of young men from Racine, defeat came not on the hardwood, but in the arena of public health. That’s one full-court press that just can’t be broken.
“I’m definitely proud of these young men,” Case coach Jake Berce said.
As well you should be, Coach.
As should St. Catherine’s Coach Nick Bennett of his players.
As should all of Racine of both teams.