Journal Times editorial: Consider ways you can help in 2022, including substitute teaching

With a new year, there is a new chance to start over this year. There is a new chance to look for ways to help out in the community.

For many, the coronavirus led to big life changes, including retirement for many who were in a position to do so.

The new year can be a chance to give back. For anyone looking for one way to give back, subbing at a local school can be one good way to give back.

Students and teachers have been through a lot these past two years, going from in-person to virtual and back multiple times. Many times, because of sub shortages, teachers have been even more stretched thin by having to teach to two classes at the same time or skipping prep time breaks to help another class.

For those who are able, going into the classroom and helping students can make all the difference. Yes, it’s not necessarily an easy job. There are going to be tough kids, who are not going to listen. But people who have previous years of work experience are in a position to show kids the real life value of what they are learning, the real life value of those math problems and English work pages.

Subbing is just one of the ways to give back. Many nonprofits are still hurting because of a shortage of volunteers.

Many employers are still hurting because they are struggling to find workers. There are so many ways individuals can use their talents to help give back, be it volunteering or working part-time or full-time.

Here is to a new year and a new opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0