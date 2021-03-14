Journal Times editorial: Congress should help Alaska, cruise lines in Canada spat

Oh, no, Canada!
With COVID-19 vaccinations rapidly getting in the arms of millions of Americans and the infection rate dropping, businesses, ballparks and other public venues are cautiously making plans to reopen.
But Canada last month took a step in the opposite direction, saying it would close its ports to cruise ships until February next year.
Predictably, the move was met with outrage in Alaska, which is heavily dependent on the cruise industry which brings an estimated 1.3 million visitors to the state each year — 60 percent of all visitors — and pumps $1.35 billion into Alaska’s economy.
The order from Canada’s Transport Ministry last month effectively guts the cruise business for the second year in a row.
For some Alaskan communities that are favored port stops on the Inland Passage, it’s an economic death blow. In 2019, the small town of Skagway had more than 1 million cruise passengers visit and those visits accounted for $160 million in revenue which was 95 percent of the local economy.
The extended port ban also has serious economic consequences for Canada’s British Columbia, which relies on the cruise ships for $2 billion in economic impact. Vancouver’s convention and visitor’s bureau says it sees $2.2 million in immediate spinoffs, including hotel stays from each ship’s visit.
At first blush, the simple solution would seem to be to allow cruise lines to skip Vancouver or Victoria, B.C. stops and let them sail from Seattle or other U.S. ports directly to Alaska.
But, oh no, that runs astray of the U.S. Passenger Vessel Services Act of 1886 (PVSA) which requires foreign-flagged ships — which almost all large cruise vessels are — to stop in at least one foreign port when sailing between two U.S. destinations.
That act, which was passed to protect U.S. shipbuilders and operators, has historically only allowed waivers in the interest of national defense. None have ever been granted to the cruise industry. In recent history there have been some exceptions, with waivers for natural disasters — one was granted for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in order to provide relief.
Canada maintains the ban is needed because “cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our healthcare systems.”
The sea battle rages even as Canada maintains its land border closure to the U.S. except for commercial purposes. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently told NBC’s “Meet the Press” it was too early to consider reopening the border. “Obviously, as vaccinations increase, we’re all hoping for good news to get through this — but for now, we all need to keep safe, and that means keeping them (border closures) in place.”
But Trudeau also noted that Canadians were getting hundreds of thousands of vaccination shots each week and said everyone in Canada could be vaccinated by the end of summer.
Canada has every right to go as fast or slow as it wants on post-COVID re-engagement.
But given the enormous economic impact on Alaska, we would urge action to cautiously reopen cruise ship sailings to our northernmost state.
One proposed solution, which makes sense, would allow cruise ships to make a “technical stop” in Vancouver without allowing any passengers to go ashore. That suggestion was made to Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. by the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
That would allow the cruise industry to comply with the antiquated, 135-year-old Passenger Vessel Services Act and answer Canada’s health concerns.
Failing that, we would urge Congress to back a one-year waiver of that act, which is justified in the national interest even if it is not justified for national defense.
It’s possible to save at least a portion of the Alaskan cruise season and that is crucial to the state’s economy.
We would also expect, if it is successful in mending this border dispute, that the cruise industry double down on its health and safety precautions for passengers and crews. If that means requiring proof of COVID vaccinations or a pre-sailing negative COVID test for all those on board, so be it.