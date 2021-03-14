Journal Times editorial: Congress should help Alaska, cruise lines in Canada spat

At first blush, the simple solution would seem to be to allow cruise lines to skip Vancouver or Victoria, B.C. stops and let them sail from Seattle or other U.S. ports directly to Alaska.

But, oh no, that runs astray of the U.S. Passenger Vessel Services Act of 1886 (PVSA) which requires foreign-flagged ships — which almost all large cruise vessels are — to stop in at least one foreign port when sailing between two U.S. destinations.

That act, which was passed to protect U.S. shipbuilders and operators, has historically only allowed waivers in the interest of national defense. None have ever been granted to the cruise industry. In recent history there have been some exceptions, with waivers for natural disasters — one was granted for Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in order to provide relief.

Canada maintains the ban is needed because “cruise vessels in Canadian waters pose a risk to our healthcare systems.”