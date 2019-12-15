Journal Times editorial: Congress should act to end 'surprise' medical bills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Announcing the compromise last Sunday, Alexander said: “I do not think it is possible to write a bill that has broader agreement than this one does among Senate and House Democrats and Republicans on Americans’ No. 1 financial concern: what they pay out of their pocket for health care.”

The surprise medical bill ban had been the subject of furious lobbying over the summer by lobbyists for doctors, hospitals, insurers and large employment groups and air ambulance services. According to news reports, one dark-money group funded by private-equity-backed physician staffing firms spent millions of dollars on a television and direct mail campaign to scuttle the bill.

One of the major disputes had been over billing practices. Patients, insurers and employers favored a default or benchmark price which would set a payment rate based on what the insurers pay in-network providers in the same area, according to a Vox news report. Doctors wanted a binding arbitration system with an independent third party taking input from the provider and the insurer.

Under the current system, according to Vox, the patients face “balance billing” under which a provider not covered by their insurance plan charges them the full difference between what the insurer is willing to pay and what the provider wants to charge.