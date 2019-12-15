Journal Times editorial: Congress should act to end 'surprise' medical bills

Keep your fingers crossed, we’re hoping for a pre-Christmas miracle.
It does not rival the coming of Christ, but in these days of hyper-partisan politics and dogged infighting between congressional Republicans and Democrats it ranks right up there.
A fragile compromise has been worked out by leaders of both parties that could end the “surprise” medical bills for patients when they receive emergency out-of-network care and other services — often unwittingly — and those charges can often run into tens of thousands of dollars.
Just weeks ago, the legislation had been on life support, but last Sunday, the top Republican on the Senate health committee, Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, and Reps. Frank Pallone, D-N.J. and Greg Walden, R-Ore., in the House, announced the plan and a day later the White House signaled support.
Just when we thought the whole concept of political compromise was dead in the nation’s capital. Ending surprise billing for Americans — especially those who have gone through the trauma of an emergency procedure only to face the financial trauma of an unexpected medical bill — would be a welcome relief.
But the fragile deal has to make it through Congress by the end of the week before Congress adjourns. We’re hopeful that will be the result.
Announcing the compromise last Sunday, Alexander said: “I do not think it is possible to write a bill that has broader agreement than this one does among Senate and House Democrats and Republicans on Americans’ No. 1 financial concern: what they pay out of their pocket for health care.”
The surprise medical bill ban had been the subject of furious lobbying over the summer by lobbyists for doctors, hospitals, insurers and large employment groups and air ambulance services. According to news reports, one dark-money group funded by private-equity-backed physician staffing firms spent millions of dollars on a television and direct mail campaign to scuttle the bill.
One of the major disputes had been over billing practices. Patients, insurers and employers favored a default or benchmark price which would set a payment rate based on what the insurers pay in-network providers in the same area, according to a Vox news report. Doctors wanted a binding arbitration system with an independent third party taking input from the provider and the insurer.
Under the current system, according to Vox, the patients face “balance billing” under which a provider not covered by their insurance plan charges them the full difference between what the insurer is willing to pay and what the provider wants to charge.
“Research shows 18 percent of ER visits and 16 percent of in-patient hospital admissions result in a surprise bill of some kind,” the news report said and nearly half of Americans say that have gotten one.
The congressional compromise proposes to split the difference. Bills under $750 would be paid at the default or benchmark price based on in-network charges in the area and those over that amount could be brought to arbitration. The benchmark rate for lower fees would reduce the number of out-of-network charges brought to arbitration.
No one walks away totally happy from this, but that is the nature of compromise and that has been sorely lacking in Washington, D.C. We can only hope it spreads to other legislation and ends or eases the partisan gridlock that has too long afflicted the nation.
We’re hopeful the compromise holds and gets enacted by Friday. Perhaps next year if you’re unfortunate to end up on a hospital gurney or in a bed in the ER you won’t have to ask: “Is that provider in-network?” before you get treated. You’ll probably have other things on your mind.