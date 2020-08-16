Journal Times editorial: Congress must rein in presidents who act like kings

We told you so. We didn’t want to be right about the precedent set by President Barack Obama’s issuance of executive orders which circumvented Congress, but we were.
On June 15, 2014 — and this wasn’t the first or last time during Obama’s presidency we expressed our concerns about executive orders — we wrote: “Washington political culture is not known for relinquishing power, regardless of whether it has been lawfully acquired. If you’re an Obama supporter and you find yourself untroubled by, or indifferent to, the White House’s unilateral action, ask yourself this: Is the next Republican president more likely or less likely to follow the precedents being set by the Obama administration with regard to acting unilaterally?”
That day arrived last weekend, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending the payroll tax. That’s not within presidential power, as Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution states that only Congress has the power “to lay and collect taxes.”
But then the members of Congress seem to have abdicated their responsibility to keep presidents in check. It is to the detriment of separation of powers, to the detriment of the concept of three co-equal branches of government. That is, unless Congress — Republicans and Democrats alike —reasserts its power over the pursestrings of American government.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., took a step in the right direction on Aug. 9: “Well, the fact is, is that whether they’re legal or not takes time to figure out. I associate my remarks with what the Senator (Ben) Sasse who says, they’re ‘unconstitutional slop.’ Right now we want to address the needs of the American people,” she said during an interview on CNN when asked if she would sue to block them: “As my constitutional advisers tell me, they’re absurdly unconstitutional.”
Pelosi also said that Democratic leaders were willing to return to the negotiating table, which not only is the right thing to do when control of the houses of Congress is split between Democrats and Republicans, but is a necessary reassertion of Congress’ power of the purse. She was right to quote U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, because Republicans and Democrats alike should care about a president, any president, asserting unconstitutional power.
It is the essence of American government’s system of checks and balances, put in place to ensure that none of the three branches becomes too powerful.
We were against imperial presidency when Obama sat in the Oval Office. We remain opposed to it now, with Trump occupying that same chair.
