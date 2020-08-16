Journal Times editorial: Congress must rein in presidents who act like kings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We told you so. We didn’t want to be right about the precedent set by President Barack Obama’s issuance of executive orders which circumvented Congress, but we were.

On June 15, 2014 — and this wasn’t the first or last time during Obama’s presidency we expressed our concerns about executive orders — we wrote: “Washington political culture is not known for relinquishing power, regardless of whether it has been lawfully acquired. If you’re an Obama supporter and you find yourself untroubled by, or indifferent to, the White House’s unilateral action, ask yourself this: Is the next Republican president more likely or less likely to follow the precedents being set by the Obama administration with regard to acting unilaterally?”

That day arrived last weekend, when President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending the payroll tax. That’s not within presidential power, as Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution states that only Congress has the power “to lay and collect taxes.”