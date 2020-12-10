Journal Times editorial: Congress must help both renters and landlords

Renters who fell behind before COVID-19 shut down the economy shouldn’t be protected by the same eviction bans meant to help people affected by the pandemic, Wilson said, and she’s right. While some landlords are willing or able to work with renters, an apartment or house is rented with the expectation and understanding that X dollars will be paid in rent each month.

One way to look at the eviction moratorium is that it has prevented those put out of work by COVID from being evicted. Another way to look at it is that the moratorium punishes landlords who have operated in good faith with their tenants.

Another moratorium is not the answer. We don’t like it when governmental bodies kick the can down the road; we expect those we elect to take action, to address a crisis, not say “let that be the next legislature’s problem.”

The way to avoid this looming crisis is direct federal assistance for both renters and landlords, to help renters pay the rent and landlords make their mortgage payments. Any COVID relief package drafted by Congress this month must help renters and landlords during the period between New Year’s Day and widespread distribution of vaccines. We don’t know when that period ends, but we know the assistance will be necessary for both sides.

The vaccines are coming. But they won’t be here by the first of the month.

