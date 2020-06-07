Journal Times editorial: Community policing must be embraced, not burned

Thelma Orr, for whom the center was named, was a community activist involved with the George Bray Neighborhood Center Board, the Center for Community Concerns, Lincoln Neighborhood Center Inc. and the Kenosha Job Advisory Council. She also encouraged people of color to apply for the police and fire departments, including current Police Chief Art Howell.

She marched for justice in Racine in the 60s, advocating for fair housing and helped form community centers including the George Bray Neighborhood Center.

It’s what led Howell to describe Orr as the equivalent of Rosa Parks.

Before moving to Racine, at age 21, Orr laid down on a pharmacy’s front steps, rather than going in the back door when she needed medication to help her breathe better due to having tuberculosis as a child.

“I was requesting the right to be served as a human being,” Orr is quoted saying in a Journal Times story in 1999, a few months before she died of cancer. “It was a small town, and the people there got to know me. They said, `Oh, here comes that girl from up north. Better give her medication or she will die on those steps.’”

Everything she stood for is what the community oriented policing houses stand for.