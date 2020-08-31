Journal Times editorial: College students forced into virtual classes should get a tuition break

The cost of tuition and fees to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison is $10,725 for Wisconsin residents.
For out-of-state residents, however, it’s $37,785.
To attend Michigan State, it’s $39,766 for non-Michiganders.
To attend Marquette University, it’s $43,936 no matter what state you’re from.
To attend Carthage College? $45,100.
Even given that thanks to federal and state aid, few students pay the full amount, that’s a lot of money for one year of college. Many students, and/or their families, have to take on debt to pay the tuition bill.
Implicit in those tuition bills is the expectation that the student will be able to attend classes in person, where they will be able to benefit from being in the same classrooms and lecture halls as their fellow students, where thoughts and ideas can be freely exchanged.
That’s not happening at colleges and universities being forced to withdraw from in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Are those students still getting their money’s worth if the whole fall semester were to end up this way?
We don’t think they are. As a result, we support the idea that students who do not receive in-person education should not have to pay in-person prices.
At Michigan State, senior Tyler Weisner said the online classes he took last spring were less effective than what he gets on campus. Weisner, who started a petition to reduce tuition, said he’s also missing out on many of the benefits of college, the Associated Press reported.
“You’re paying that price tag because colleges bring students from all over the country together, to experience different cultures,” he said. “People don’t just choose strictly off education or the professor. They want a nice place to live and a new experience.”
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill halted in-person instruction earlier this month after 130 students tested positive for the virus. The university is letting students cancel their housing contracts without penalty, and it’s reimbursing students for their meal plans, officials said.
But students will still be on the hook for hundreds of dollars in fees that aren’t likely to benefit them, including $279 for athletics, $400 for student health, more than $200 for campus transit and $160 for student union center operations.
“I think it’s ridiculous,” said Mackenzie Holland, a freshman who left UNC on Tuesday. “All of those funds go to things that are specifically on campus, and I can’t utilize any of those things.”
We agree with Mackenzie Holland.
At Michigan State, officials said they have no plans to lower tuition. They said other schools are cutting costs by leaning on part-time faculty or student assistants. Instead, Michigan State said it has invested in technology and faculty training to improve remote instruction.
“Regardless of the format of instruction, MSU is delivering what students pay for: courses taught by high qualified and world-class faculty, tutoring services, office hours, academic advising and access to our libraries,” spokeswoman Emily Guerrant said.
We understand that Guerrant is doing her job as a university spokeswoman. But no, MSU is not delivering what students pay for. Along the lines of what Weisner pointed out, in the isolation of a dorm room or an off-campus apartment, you are not experiencing different cultures.
If colleges and universities are unable or unwilling to offer the in-person experience students (and their parents) are paying for, then those students should get a discount on tuition.
"You get what you pay for" works both ways, for the seller of the product and the buyer. Or at least it should.
If universities’ annual tuition bills continue to exceed some full-time workers’ annual salaries while delivering less than what was promised, we’d encourage students to reconsider where they pursue higher education.
