Journal Times editorial: College students forced into virtual classes should get a tuition break

The cost of tuition and fees to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison is $10,725 for Wisconsin residents.

For out-of-state residents, however, it’s $37,785.

To attend Michigan State, it’s $39,766 for non-Michiganders.

To attend Marquette University, it’s $43,936 no matter what state you’re from.

To attend Carthage College? $45,100.

Even given that thanks to federal and state aid, few students pay the full amount, that’s a lot of money for one year of college. Many students, and/or their families, have to take on debt to pay the tuition bill.

Implicit in those tuition bills is the expectation that the student will be able to attend classes in person, where they will be able to benefit from being in the same classrooms and lecture halls as their fellow students, where thoughts and ideas can be freely exchanged.

That’s not happening at colleges and universities being forced to withdraw from in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are those students still getting their money’s worth if the whole fall semester were to end up this way?