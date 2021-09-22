Journal Times editorial: Codes of conduct shouldn't be used to punish dissent

“This is not something that is new to this document,” he said. “I included it in the document as a reference to the Wisconsin statutes.”

We’ll stipulate that the Code of Conduct is consistent with Wisconsin statutes.

But what does “act with respect” mean?

It seems entirely possible that, in the midst of a serious discussion, one person’s passionate defense of their point of view becomes another person’s disrespectful tone.

We also share the concern raised by Alderman Sam Peete, who said during the Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 1 that the Code of Conduct could be misused.

For example, if an alderman “had a beef” with another alderman or an elected official, they might try to use the Code of Conduct against that person.

Alderman John Tate II, chairman of the committee and president of the City Council, responded by noting no actual action could be taken without a majority vote of the committee or council, which would act to keep in check the kind of hypothetical behavior Peete suggested.