Journal Times editorial: Close the loophole to end street hunting season

Poorly written laws can lead to bad outcomes.

That was one of the lingering lessons from the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the August 2020 protests and riots in the city when he shot and killed two protesters and wounded a third, was found not guilty this month after his defense attorneys successfully mounted a self-defense case.

That verdict was not unexpected by many who have followed the case. But what was surprising to many Wisconsin residents was when Judge Bruce Schroeder at the last minute tossed out a minor charge against Rittenhouse for being a minor in possession of a dangerous weapon.

That’s a misdemeanor charge that is punishable by a maximum of nine months in jail. The facts were pretty clear that Rittenhouse was 17 and that he carried a Smith and Wesson AR-15 semiautomatic weapon to the protests that night, ostensibly to help protect a downtown car lot.

Many thought that charge was a slam-dunk, but Judge Schroeder after hearing arguments from the prosecution and the defense threw out the charge before it went to the jury — and he was probably right to do so.

The overarching state law seems pretty clear, according to an Associated Press account: “Any person under 18 years of age who possesses or goes armed with a dangerous weapon is guilty of a Class A misdemeanor.”

But a subsection of the law says it only applies to a person under age 18 if the person is in violation of another statute — s. 941.28 — which isn’t specific to minors, but forbids any person from having a short-barreled or sawed off rifle or shotgun.

Rittenhouse’s AR-15 was not short-barreled, although he was not legally allowed to buy the weapon – he gave the money to a friend who purchased it for him.

The law has a murky history and went through several legislative iterations. Before 1987, according to the AP account, “Wisconsin banned children from possessing pistols. Then Gov. Tommy Thompson signed a law that year that expanded the prohibition to include short-barreled firearms, electric weapons, brass knuckles, throwing stars and nunchakus. Four years later, Thompson signed another law extending the prohibition to any firearm. But that law also allowed minors to possess long guns for hunting as long as the barrels were at least a foot long.”

That hunting carve-out, which came at a time when the National Rifle Association was pushing efforts to encourage youth hunting and creating lifetime gun owners, was one of the reasons for the mayhem in Kenosha.

State Sen. Van Wangaard, R-Racine, said after the gun charge was dropped, “I was surprised that this charge was even brought in the Rittenhouse case. The law on this has been clear for 30 years, when a Democratic Legislature passed (Wisconsin law) allowing minors over the age of 16 to possess rifles. It’s been law for 30 years without a problem or outrage, and it doesn’t need to be changed now.”

With all due respect to the senator, we heartily disagree. Thirty years ago we doubt the governor or the Legislature envisioned 16- and 17-year-olds arming up with semi-automatic weapons and heading to a downtown street protest.

Those law changes were made to encourage hunting. So far as we know, Kenosha — or any other city in the state — does not have a street hunting season.

The Legislature needs to go back and rework the statutes and make sure juveniles are barred from carrying long guns — rifles or shotguns — unless they are engaged in hunting or hunting training. We do not want juveniles who do not have adult judgment parading down city streets, particularly during protests or civil disturbances. That can only lead to bad outcomes; just ask Kenosha.

Lawmakers, clean up this mess. Make the law clear this time.

