Journal Times editorial: Clean up your trash and masks

It’s that time of year again where we are all finally getting outside to enjoy the nice weather. Unfortunately, there is one thorn in the side that seems to be everywhere — trash.

Take a walk down the sidewalk or a drive down the road and you are going to find at least one mask on the ground along with a few wrappers, maybe a coffee cup and a few other odds and ends that don’t belong there.

It’s spring and it’s normal with the snow melting that some of the garbage that has been there for the last four months is coming to light.

But we should all do better.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Not only does it look bad and make our town look bad, but it’s also bad for animals.

A United Kingdom Animal Hospital recently treated a seagull that was brought in that was injured after it became caught in a disposable mask. That is a story from across the ocean, but it’s just as likely to happen here.

With Earth Day coming up on April 22, it’s a chance to get out and help clean up.