Journal Times editorial: Clean up Wisconsin's elections issues now

Wisconsin is an outlier among states — it’s only one of four in the nation that forbids clerks from counting absentee ballots before the polls open at 7 a.m. on Election Day. This year, with the pandemic pushing people to come in by absentee or early ballot — close to 2 million or 60 percent of the total vote — it meant results weren’t available until 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. the next day in some counties that use centralized voting. State law forbids reporting partial results, so that meant counties like Milwaukee and Dane didn’t have their tally until early in the morning — and they came in heavily for Biden.

That surge for Biden in the middle of the night led to allegations that 100,000 votes had been fraudulently “found,” triggering the subsequent recount and court fights.

It makes sense to allow clerks to begin the counting of absentee ballots either as they come in or a few days before the election, just as long as those votes are not totaled or released until after the polls close on Election Day. So, yes, the early count needs to be secure; otherwise, it could affect turnout by dissuading voters from going to the polls because their candidate is perceived to be far behind or well ahead.