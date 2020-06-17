Journal Times editorial: City cafes get a leg up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To a starving dog, even a bone looks like a full supper dish.

So it wasn’t surprising last week when there was a lot of tail-wagging up and down Main Street and throughout the city when Mayor Cory Mason, the city clerk and the Racine Public Health Department announced they would waive city fees for sidewalk cafes and allow them to expand citywide.

The initial financial impact is not that great — it spares restaurants and cafes a permit fee of $100 or $125 when it includes alcohol service.

The real benefit is that it expands seating for those businesses by allowing them to set up chairs and tables out on the sidewalk, and that’s no small deal for restaurants that have had to push some tables into storage in order to comply with safe social distancing guidelines for their customers in their inside dining areas.

More tables mean more customers and more customers mean more revenues for both the restaurant owners and the servers — many of whom are still starving from the effects of the COVID-19 stay at home orders that shuttered their business or forced them to do carry-out only for more than two months this spring.