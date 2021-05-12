Journal Times editorial: Cities shouldn't go beyond CDC guidelines

As we continue to emerge from the restrictions brought about to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s worthwhile to continue to follow the guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We don’t think individuals need to go beyond the CDC guidelines. We certainly don’t think municipalities should be exceeding those guidelines, but that’s what happening in Brookline, Massachusetts.
The outdoor mask mandate in Brookline will remain in place until further notice there, Town Manager Mel Kleckner said on April 30.
The announcement came on the same day that the State of Massachusetts eased its outdoor mask mandate, allowing people to not wear a mask outside in public as long as it is possible to socially distance, CBSBoston.com reported.
Brookline’s announcement also came three days after the CDC issued new guidance on outdoor mask use for fully vaccinated Americans.
Fully vaccinated people can now unmask at small outdoor gatherings, or when dining outside with friends from multiple households, but the CDC is telling unvaccinated people that they still need to wear a mask at such gatherings, CNN.com reported.
Brookline, in other words, is exceeding the CDC guidance and mandating outdoor mask usage.
“Our face covering requirement has served as a protective layer that limits the possibility of spreading COVID-19 and we are reluctant to relax it at this time without further public input and review by the Advisory Council on Public Health,” said Brookline Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett.
We would argue that the CDC’s input would be more worthwhile than that of a municipal advisory council.
“If you are fully vaccinated and want to attend a small outdoor gathering with people who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, or dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the science shows if you are vaccinated, you can do so safely unmasked,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a virtual White House briefing on Tuesday.
For the fully vaccinated who do choose to attend a crowded outdoor event, such as a live performance, parade, or sporting event, wearing a mask is recommended, CNN reported.
“Generally, for vaccinated people, outdoor activities without a mask are safe. However, we continue to recommend masking in crowded outdoor settings and venues, such as packed stadiums and concerts where there is decreased ability to maintain physical distance and where many unvaccinated people may also be present,” Walensky said. “We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved.”
The CDC advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to still wear masks in indoor public spaces, such as a mall, movie theater or museum.
Notable in the CDC’s April 27 guidance is the absence of a blanket outdoor mask recommendation. Or anything about mandating outdoor mask usage.