Journal Times editorial: Cheers erupt for border crossings

Just in time for the holidays, the U.S. is finally opening its land borders to fully vaccinated travelers, ending an 18-month freeze forced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The news brought rejoicing in U.S. border towns from San Diego to Niagara Falls, N.Y.; from Nogales, Arizona to Sault St. Marie, Michigan, where the crossing bans had crippled local economies that depended heavily on visitors from Mexico and Canada.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the economic impact was hard to quantify by can be seen in the sparse presence of shoppers at a high-end outlet mall on the city’s border with Tijuana, according to an Associated Press report.

In Nogales, Arizona, the prolonged travel restrictions forced about 40 retail businesses on the main strip to close.

At Niagara Falls, the number of vehicle passengers entering the U.S. plummeted 83%, causing suffering for hotels, restaurants and other attractions in the Buffalo area.

Bianca Larson, executive director of the Del Rio, Texas, Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, said Mexican visitors to the city of 35,000 people accounted for about 65% of retail sales there before the pandemic border closings.