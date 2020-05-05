Journal Times editorial: Challenges ahead for Caledonia

The Village of Caledonia got a report card last month from an independent financial analysis group, the Wisconsin Policy Forum and on balance, it looks pretty good.
The WPF report, which looked at village expense and revenue trends over a five-year period, came with a cheery headline that the village was “paying its way.”
Compared to a dozen similarly-sized Wisconsin municipalities — and state and national averages — Caledonia showed an 8.7 percent increase in median household income, which was $77,240, well above the state average of $56,759 and the national average of $57,752.
Compared to its peer group, the village ranked third in median income and eighth in per capital property value. Not surprisingly, then, Caledonia’s poverty rate was 5.4 percent, less than half of the state average.
“The picture this is painting here is a community doing relatively well when compared to its peers,” said WPF President Rob Henken as he summarized the report at a special meeting of the Caledonia Board in late April.
In an evaluating system that used green, yellow and red lights to grade financial metrics, the village got solid greens for fiscal liquidity and general fund balance, so its cash solvency position is a good one. But some longer-term budgetary concerns were flagged with yellow caution lights — and one red light for fringe benefits for health care and pension costs for both active and retired employees. Unfunded long-term health obligations for the village stood at $5.3 million in 2018. There are a lot of complexities to the village’s budget future and the WPF report foresees significant challenges in shaping those future budgets.
In recent years, for instance, the village struggled with fire department overtime and hopefully has addressed that with the addition of six new firefighters with the help of a federal grant. But those funds will run out and the village will then have to assume those expenses. It committed to building an industrial park with a TID near Interstate 94, but, according to the WPF report, so far that has attracted only a few businesses. The village is heavily reliant on property taxes for its revenues with fully 71 percent of its funding coming from that single source, which Henken termed a “not the best-case scenario.” The report says Caledonia will need growth to continue to meet its operating budget needs in the coming years.
Surprisingly, at least to us, the WPF report noted the village’s population stood at 25,074 in 2018. That was more than 2,400 people less than ten years ago when it peaked at 27,552. The village of Caledonia is motoring in the green today, but it will take decisiveness and good planning to make sure it can avoid those yellow caution lights — and that one red one — as it moves on down the road.
