Journal Times editorial: Challenges ahead for Caledonia

In recent years, for instance, the village struggled with fire department overtime and hopefully has addressed that with the addition of six new firefighters with the help of a federal grant. But those funds will run out and the village will then have to assume those expenses. It committed to building an industrial park with a TID near Interstate 94, but, according to the WPF report, so far that has attracted only a few businesses. The village is heavily reliant on property taxes for its revenues with fully 71 percent of its funding coming from that single source, which Henken termed a “not the best-case scenario.” The report says Caledonia will need growth to continue to meet its operating budget needs in the coming years.