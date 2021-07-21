Journal Times editorial: CDC affirms it: Kids should be back in school in the fall

In its guidance, the CDC also recommended: “Localities should monitor community transmission, vaccination coverage, screening testing, and occurrence of outbreaks to guide decisions on the level of layered prevention strategies (e.g., physical distancing, screening testing).”

That might be the part we like best: Leaving it to communities, rather than the federal government, to decide which prevention strategies work best in their localities.

As the New York Times wrote July 9: “The guidance is a departure from the C.D.C.’s past recommendations for schools. It is also a blunt acknowledgment that many students have suffered during long months of virtual learning and that a uniform approach is not useful when virus caseloads and vaccination rates vary so greatly from place to place.”

Near the start of the 2020-21 school year, the outlook was quite different. There were no vaccines yet, so while it was understood a year ago this week that the risk to children from COVID-19 was quite low, the concern was that kids would bring COVID home from school, where more vulnerable family members might reside. “The risk would not have been borne by the kids themselves, but their grandparents and other more vulnerable members of the community,” New York Magazine wrote on July 12.