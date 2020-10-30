Journal Times editorial: Caving to COVID-19: Agencies relax rules

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last spring, the Department of Motor Vehicles became the first state agency to step through the virtual door when it dropped its requirement for an in-person road test for 16- and 17-year-olds in a “pilot program” that represented “innovative solutions to help Wisconsin address challenges created by the pandemic,” the DOT secretary said at the time.

Yes, new young drivers still have to get an instructional permit for at least six months, complete a driver’s education and behind-the-wheel training and log in 30 hours of driving with a parent or sponsor.

But the road test is not required — all you need is a waiver signed by a parent or sponsor.

The DMV said at the time 98% of applicants pass the road test on the first or second time. What they didn’t say was that about 28% of those who take the road test fail on the first effort and have to wait before taking a second test. Now they’ll be on the road.

And what the DMV didn’t say was that 16- and 17-year-old drivers continue to dominate the statistics nationwide for all crashes, injury crashes and deaths to others on a miles driven comparison. Or that their involvement in crashes is double that of the next highest group — 18- and 19-year-olds, according to the American Automobile Association.